Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment.

Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported.

The little girl’s parents told police they went to sleep late Saturday night, and when they woke up their daughter was missing and the door to their apartment was open, KHOU reported. A resident of the apartment complex told officers they saw a man with the young girl.

The little girl’s mother told KPRC that a video shows Hernandez calling out to the child and luring her to his car, a Nissan Xterra, with a cat.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through, with a few hours not knowing where their little baby girl is,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KTRK. “It’s just tough. But we’re so glad, blessed. Thank God the baby is OK.”

Officers eventually tracked Hernandez when they found his vehicle approximately one block from where the girl was taken, KHOU reported. A manager at a nearby motel told officers that Hernandez rented a room Sunday morning.

Police told KPRC the child and suspect are not related.

Raegan Anthony
4d ago

everyone flipping out over Roe V Wade and the right over a womans body..and here is this sick SOB who preys on children ..Might want to start actually punishing these ppl , instead of slapping them on the wrist and letting them ack out to pray on more children..

Christy Sienny
4d ago

OMG, this world is going to hell in a hand basket, this man needs locked away for life.

Pittsburgh ?
3d ago

Thank God this little girl was found so quick, and still ok. Great job to everyone who made a difference in the outcome. 😇

