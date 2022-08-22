Read full article on original website
Related
SpaceX and ULA set to launch robots into orbit next year that will grab space junk and fix satellites
The robots, named after humans, are designed to perform different tasks in orbit. Meet Barry, Fred, Laura, and Charlie.
Fast Company
Harvard researchers designed a cheaper, more efficient air conditioner
In China, a searing heat wave has lasted for more than two months, and the power grid is straining as people crank up their air-conditioning. The country is one of the places where AC use has been growing the fastest, with a five-fold jump between 2000 and 2017. But as the planet keeps getting hotter, and more people around the world are able to afford air-conditioning, its use is growing everywhere. By the middle of the century, there are likely to be about 5.6 billion of the appliances, and nearly triple the energy demand of cooling today.
Comments / 0