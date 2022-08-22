Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Peacock Slashes Price of Premium Subscription as It Becomes the New Home for Next-Day Streaming of NBC & Bravo Shows
Peacock will soon be the exclusive home of NBC originals one day after their broadcast run. Currently, episodes of some of the most popular NBC shows go straight to Peacock the morning after they air. However, that deal is ending, and viewers will have to flock to the streaming service...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: SVU Stunner: Kelli Giddish Departs as Rollins After 12 Seasons
Law & Order: SVU is saying goodbye to one of its most popular stars. Per Deadline, Kelli Giddish is leaving the NBC procedural after 12 seasons. Thankfully, the star will remain on-screen as Rollins until the middle of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, giving the creatives time to craft an endgame for the fan favorite.
TV Fanatic
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys Season 4 Cast
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has lined up another exciting TV role, one that will reunite him with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. The star has landed a recurring role on The Boys Season 4, which is set to premiere on Prime Video next year. No details about who Morgan will be playing...
TV Fanatic
Watch In The Dark Online: Season 4 Episode 11
On In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11, there was a lot of drama on the horizon as the pair continued to butt heads. Meanwhile, Murphy asked Felix for a favor, leading to a shocking decision. Darnell learned some intriguing information that could turn the case on its head. What...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 will likely expand on Daemon Targaryen's reaction to King Viserys' new heir. When will the next chapter come out on HBO?
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
TV Fanatic
Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Reacts to Kelly Giddish Exit
Law & Order: SVU fans were thrown for a loop this week when it was announced that Kelli Giddish would be exiting after 12 seasons as Rollins. Warren Leight, the former showrunner of the NBC procedural, took to social media to thank Kelli for her work throughout the years. “Writing...
TV Fanatic
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 Gets a Fiery Trailer
We are fast approaching the premiere of Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2. Netflix has dropped a full-length trailer for the season ahead, which premieres on September 16. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
TV Fanatic
Everything I Know About Love Review: Peacock Dramedy Revels in the Beauty of Friendship
When Everything I Know About Love first arrived in my inbox, I expected a series that focuses on a focal couple as they navigate the highs and lows of being in a relationship. However, the series goes in a drastically different direction than I first anticipated, and it solidifies itself as one of the year's best shows.
TV Fanatic
Devils Season 2 Episode 2
Devils Season 2 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
NHL・
wmagazine.com
The Winners and Losers of House of the Dragon’s First Episode
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
The Patient Review: Hulu's Psycho Thriller Delivers Drama in Bite-Size Bits
I was pleased to see that The Americans masterminds Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields were teaming up again to create the new psychological drama The Patient, and that Steve Carell had signed on to star. But the moment that really made me happy? When I saw that the premiere episode was only 21 minutes long. (I may have actually muttered “Hallelujah” under my breath.) In this era of Too Much TV, every minute is precious, and it’s a blessing to see a drama decide to tell its story economically, rather than bloating every episode out to an hour-plus with unnecessary subplots....
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
TV Fanatic
Barbie Ferreira Stuns Euphoria Fans, Quits HBO Drama After Two Seasons
When Euphoria Season 3 gets underway, one of its most popular characters will not be present. Barbie Ferreira stunned fans this week when she took to Instagram to reveal her departure. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a...
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 And Beyond Teaser Trailer Is Dark and Full of Spoilers
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max last night, welcoming Game of Thrones fans back to Westeros. The series takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and introduces us to the Targaryens at their height. The only problem plaguing the Targaryens in this era — besides pesky Iron Throne-related back sores — is the question of who will inherit the Iron Throne when King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) eventually dies. Will it be his ne’er-do-well brother Daemon (Matt Smith)? Spirited daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock)? Or a male heir Viserys has seen in dreams?
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan Spinoff Gets a New Title
Another spinoff of AMC's The Walking Dead is experiencing a big change. The currently filming Maggie and Negan spinoff that was introduced to viewers as Isle of the Dead when it nabbed a formal pickup earlier this year has a new name. Entertainment Weekly reports that the new series will...
House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel Gives the Lowdown on 'Ballsy' Young Knight Criston Cole— Watch Video
It takes a certain internal fortitude to approach a Targaryen princess with nothing but a helmet and a smile. But in House of the Dragon‘s premiere, that’s precisely what a dashing, mysterious knight named Ser Criston Cole did. So when we chatted with Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston in the Game of Thrones prequel, we wondered what was behind the character’s decision to ask Princess Rhaenyra for her favor during the tournament in Episode 1. (Read a full recap here, and ponder our burning questions about one particular premiere detail.) And once the Brit got past his fear of saying too...
TV Fanatic
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 Review: The Deep End
Sometimes things are too good to be true. Most of In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 showed the events leading up to that shocking flashforward that had fans theorizing who got shot and potentially died. And from the looks of it, that potential casualty is Max. The hour was...
TV Fanatic
Mireille Enos to Star Opposite Bob Odenkirk in AMC Dramedy Straight Man
Mireille Enos is returning to AMC. Deadline is reporting that the star who headlined The Killing for the cabler has joined the cast of Straight Man. The series keeps Bob Odenkirk in the AMC family following his role as Saul Goodman in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. "Straight...
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 Review: I Know Who Did It
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 ties two seasons of mystery and murder together with so many twists and turns that there was hardly room to breathe!. How many times did you gasp? When Mabel steered away from Cinda and accused Alice? When Alice "confessed"? When she "stabbed" Charles? When Poppy started laying into Cinda? It was a roller coaster!
