The Extent Of Wendy's E. Coli Outbreak May Be Worse Than Originally Thought
Wendy's is currently under investigation after reports of E. coli-related illness surfaced among consumers. The outbreak may be worse than initially believed.
E. coli Fears Spark Ground Beef Recall
Consumers are once again being advised against eating a ground beef product. Amid a recall of ground beef sold at the Hannaford store in Ballston Spa, New York, on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert warning consumers that Hawaii Big Island Beef-brand ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli, a bacterium that can be life-threatening.
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
Moderna And Pfizer Could Soon Have New FDA Approved Vaccines Targeting Newer COVID Strains
Moderna and Pfizer may soon have new FDA-approved vaccines, in order to provide the public with more protection against COVID-19 and variants of the virus.
Could The Newly-Modified COVID-19 Booster Be A Game Changer?
The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that COVID-19 boosters will be rolled out in a few weeks to those who want them.
Why Experts Say Our Public Health System Is Vulnerable And In Need Of Serious Help
Polio, monkeypox, and COVID-19 all pose threats to public health, but does our public health system have the staff and funding to handle them?
Why Long COVID Might Not Be As Unusual As You Thought
As the saga of COVID-19 continues, more people are experiencing the lingering effects of "long COVID." Learn why this may not be as unusual as you think.
Foods You Never Expected Contain Caffeine
Caffeine can show up in a huge range of unexpected food and drink items. Here's a list of foods and beverages you never expected to contain caffeine.
How To Properly Use A Neti Pot
Neti pots are a natural and easy way to eliminate mucus, pollen, dust, and bacteria out of your sinuses in just a few minutes. Here's how they work.
Ozempic interactions: Alcohol, medications, and other factors
Ozempic (semaglutide) is a brand-name prescription drug used to manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes. The drug is also used to lower the risk of serious cardiovascular problems in adults who have both type 2 diabetes and heart disease. As with other medications, Ozempic can interact...
What to do if a bee stings you
Bee and wasp stings are common and painful. In most cases, they are not severe, but some people can have a life threatening reaction. The most common bee sting is from honeybees, but some wasps and other insects can also sting. In the United States, yellow jacket wasps produce the insect sting that is most likely to cause an allergic reaction.
