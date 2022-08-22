ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights community demands answers after recent mass shooting

The Park Heights community is demanding answers as the investigation continues into Wednesday's mass shooting. Community leaders, the clergy and others are not only saying enough is enough, but they are also asking more people to get involved in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood. The corner of Park Heights and Shirley...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting

BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Progress in fighting crime

On the heels of another violent weekend in Baltimore City, some good news in the fight against crime. This week, the mayor's office announced the arrest of 12 people, including two teenaged boys, linked to the so-called Princess Plaza social network in west Baltimore -- a group authorities say sold drugs and were involved in violence.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
Daily Voice

Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore

Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Midday Baltimore Shooting

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man in broad daylight in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway shortly after 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police. Medics transported...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

14 Prince George's County officers indicted for misconduct, theft

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Thirteen Prince George's County police officers and one retired were charged Thursday with misconduct in office, along with felony and misdemeanor theft scheme. The Prince George's County officers were charged in 14 separate indictments. The officers are:. Cpl. Nick Agapov, 39. Cpl. Anthony Brooke, 30.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Woman dies in house fire in Reisterstown, officials say

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A woman died in a house fire in Reisterstown on Friday night, Baltimore County fire officials said. According to officials, the fire happened in the 13000 block of Old Hanover Pike. Fire officials said the woman was found dead in the basement of the home. The...
REISTERSTOWN, MD

