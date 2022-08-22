William Agada, John Pulskamp pick up weekly honors after big win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dominant 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers earned a pair of Sporting Kansas City players a spot on the Week 26 Team of the Week.

Forward William Agada and goalkeeper John Pulskamp received the weekly honor after a brace and a dominant performance in goal, respectively.

Agada earned his second brace in 5 appearances for SKC and also continued his electrifying run of 5 goals in 5 games since his arrival in July.

The Nigerian striker found the back of the net in each half of the lop-sided victory. His first came of a service into the box that took a bounce in the middle of the penalty box and the opportunistic Agada rifled a left-footed shot over the head of the goalkeeper in the 31st minute.

In the 75th minute, defender Ben Sweat played a picture-perfect through ball to Agada who provided a first-touch finish past the goalkeeper once again to bring the lead to 4.

Agada is the third player in SKC history to score 5 goals in his first 5 appearances, joining Felipe Gutierrez in 2018 and Miklos Molnar in 2000.

Pulskamp, on the Team of the Week bench, put on a master class of saves as he looked for his first clean-sheet of the season.

Despite giving up a late goal to Sebastian Blanco, the 21-year-old academy product made four saves on the night, including an incredible double-save when he came off his line to deny a scoring chance by Yimmy Chara, jumped to his feet and shuffled backwards in time to stop the second effort from distance by Blanco who tried to chip it over Pulskamp.

Normally in a back-up role, Pulskamp has been filling in for the injured Tim Melia and his performance on Saturday was good enough for his first Team of the Week honor of his career.

Week 26 Team of the Week Roster

Goalkeeper: Thomas Hasal (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Defenders: John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Damion Lowe (Inter Miami), Tommy Thompson (San Jose Earthquakes)

Midfielders: Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Forwards: William Agada (Sporting Kansas City) , Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union), Romell Quioto (CF Montreal)

Head Coach: Adrian Heath (Minnesota United)

Bench: John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City) , Domenico Criscito (Toronto FC), Cesar Araujo (Orlando City), Santiago Rodriguez (NYCFC), Kwadwo Opoku (LAFC), Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

