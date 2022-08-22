2 adolescents struck by gunfire in Mabton drive-by, suspects in custody

MABTON, Wash. — Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night as their suspected assailants are behind bars facing four charges related to the crime.

According to a social media notice from the Mabton Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of 6th St & Fern St around 10;00 p.m. PST on Sunday, August 21, 2022. When they arrived at the scene, first responders made contact with the two victims, whose names will not be released due to their age, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Each of the victims was transported to the nearest hospital so they could receive emergency care. Although specifics about their wounds weren’t made public, Mabton police officers say that both victims survived this attack.

Later on, Sunnyside police officers stopped and located the suspect vehicle related to this drive-by shooting. There were two people occupying the vehicle. They were each arrested and brought into custody under the suspicion of drive-by shooting and assault charges — four total counts.

Mabton police investigators don’t have reason to believe there were other suspects involved in this career. However, they will not make any more details available at this stage as they move into the next phase of the investigation.

Responding agencies include the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Mabton Firefighters and Medics, Washington State Patrol, Prosser Police Department and the Sunnyside Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

