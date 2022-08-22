ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Sweet By Holly closing St. Johns Town Center location, ‘exiting the Jacksonville market permanently’

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPfSl_0hQprZUv00

The St. Johns Town Center is going to be a little less sweet.

Sweet By Holly, a cupcake and cake shop that’s been at the Town Center since 2011, is closing its doors.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a Thursday post on its Facebook page, the business said since COVID-19, “the brand has proved unable to operate successfully in this location.”

On Wednesday, just a day before the post about the Jacksonville location’s closure, it seemed there was a plan in the works to relocate.

Hollis Wilder, aka the Holly in Sweet by Holly, is a three-time winner of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”

The first Sweet by Holly location opened at the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando in 2008.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Bolstered by immediate success in Orlando, Miss Holly opened her second location in St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville in 2011,” the Sweet By Holly website states.

The bakery said it would honor any outstanding Jacksonville custom cake orders through its Orlando location and deliver them at no charge.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Saint Johns, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Saint Johns, FL
Government
Saint Johns, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26

Jacksonville — Krispy Kreme celebrates National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, with doughnuts baked especially for dogs. The doughnut ensemble will even be showcased in a dog-themed version of the chain’s six-count iconic box. These doggie doughnut-shaped biscuits are handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that specializes in making artisan-baked pet treats. Touting all natural ingredients, the biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, including carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate. And like the doughnuts made for humans, they’re fried!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#St Johns Town Center#Food Drink#Food Network
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

UPDATE: One dead in head-on collision on Southside Blvd. at Baymeadows Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE - Friday, Aug. 26, 4:48 am - Florida Highway Patrol has released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday evening on the Southside. A 72-year-old woman was driving southbound on Southside Boulevard when she crossed into a turning lane on the northbound side. A 25-year-old was waiting to turn onto Baymeadows Road when the woman struck his car head-on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy