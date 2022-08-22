Sweet By Holly closing St. Johns Town Center location, ‘exiting the Jacksonville market permanently’

The St. Johns Town Center is going to be a little less sweet.

Sweet By Holly, a cupcake and cake shop that’s been at the Town Center since 2011, is closing its doors.

In a Thursday post on its Facebook page, the business said since COVID-19, “the brand has proved unable to operate successfully in this location.”

On Wednesday, just a day before the post about the Jacksonville location’s closure, it seemed there was a plan in the works to relocate.

Hollis Wilder, aka the Holly in Sweet by Holly, is a three-time winner of Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.”

The first Sweet by Holly location opened at the Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando in 2008.

“Bolstered by immediate success in Orlando, Miss Holly opened her second location in St. Johns Town Center, Jacksonville in 2011,” the Sweet By Holly website states.

The bakery said it would honor any outstanding Jacksonville custom cake orders through its Orlando location and deliver them at no charge.

