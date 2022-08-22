ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport mayoral candidates sound off on transgender issues in community forum, one uses slurs

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Most of Shreveport's 10 mayoral candidates participated in a community forum Sunday where they shared their stances on issues affecting the city's local LGBTQ+ community and one used slurs while referring to LGBTQ+ people.

Local LGBTQ+ advocacy group PACE held the forum in LSUS' auditorium.

Republican Melvin Slack, wearing a "Trump 2020" campaign shirt, used the terms "sissy" and "punk" during his closing statement, but said he won't exclude anyone from his administration.

A moderator told the candidates Shreveport had fallen in a national ranking of cities by LGBTQ+ equality at least partially because of a lack of healthcare access for transgender city workers.

"I feel fairly certain the city is not in violation of the protections clause as it is in terms of certain procedures not being covered by insurance," said Republican Tom Arceneaux, the only candidate who didn't raise his hand when asked who would refer to city employees by their preferred pronouns.

Incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat, pointed out that the city has not been sued by a member of the LGBTQ+ community for lack of healthcare coverage under his administration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JH3Sc_0hQprVy100

Candidates Lauren Anderson, a Libertarian, and Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez, who has no party affiliation, said they have siblings who are apart of the LGBTQ+ community, while Tracey Mendels, a Democrat, briefly spoke about her 30-year relationship with her partner, who is a woman.

When asked about violence against transgender women in the Shreveport area, Mendels suggested fatal outcomes may decrease if transgender youth are offered more economic opportunities.

"Many transgender people turn to not-so-legal things to make money, and unfortunately that has cost many of them their lives," Mendels said.

'They destroyed me': Transgender individuals and families speak out against violence

What we know: Support and outrage over Louisiana teacher who identifies as nonbinary:

Democrat LeVette Fuller highlighted the resolutions she's sponsored as a member of the Shreveport City Council, including Trans Day of Remembrance and Pride Month.

"Great artists, great singers, great designers — they're all a part of that community and I love being around those folks...they taught me how to sing," Julius Romano, an Independent, said before demonstrating his opera singing abilities to the audience.

Slack said he'd hire a liaison to handle all LGBTQ+ community issues because he has very little knowledge on those issues.

"We all know in the Bible that God said a man's supposed to be with a woman, and a woman with a man, but the thing is we violate everything else in the Bible," Slack said.

More: Community reacts to Shreveport City Council making June LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The questions were asked by PACE leaders Katie Bickham and Charlotte Holoubek.

Only two of the 10 Shreveport mayoral candidates didn't attend: Democrats Greg Tarver and Darryl Ware.

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

christine w
4d ago

The only thing "WE" suffered under Perkins administration is "EVERYTHING" the dolt did nothing to improve his city [ except enrich himself]. Furthermore, unemployment has gone up, crime has gone WAY up and police protection is practically non existent...thanks to defunding them. The man is a complete and total failure and they're talking about "trans" people when ALL people in this cesspool are suffering..this level of idiocy is beyond...😘👌

3
Richard Davis
4d ago

I recently retired from the city and I never met a single transgendered person while I worked there and I put 30 plus years on the job

3
Richard Davis
4d ago

Levette Fuller should not be on the ballot because is a city employee she works for the police department and according to city rules as a employee she is prohibited from running for a elected office as a matter of fact she should not be on the city council because of the same rules

