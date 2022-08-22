ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When will it feel like fall in North Carolina?

By Alex Schneider
 4 days ago

(WGHP) – The recent drop in temperatures in the Piedmont Triad may have you hoping we’re done with the hot, summer days and feeling excited about the cooler weather to come.

However, while the Piedmont Triad has been in a cooler pattern, we’re likely not done with the heat yet.

How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?

When do we see the last 90s of the season?

Temperatures have reached the 90s as late as Oct. 9. The most recent recorded 90° in October was back in 2007.

On average, the Triad sees its last 90° day by the end of the first week in September.

Since 1929, the Triad has had its last 90° days in September 54 times.

When will it feel like fall in the Piedmont Triad?

Our average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s in August to the low 80s by mid-September.

In October, average high temperatures are in the mid-70s at the start of the month and fall into the upper-60s by Halloween.

Our average morning temperatures drop from the upper 60s in August to the 50s by late-September. By November, our average morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

When does fall officially begin?

The autumn equinox begins on September 22, 2022. However, meteorologists consider meteorological fall to begin Sept. 1 for record-keeping purposes.

When will the leaves change color?

Typically, the leaves begin to change color from as early as September through the end of November depending on the area of the country.

In North Carolina, peak fall foliage typically occurs from mid-October to early November. The higher elevations see peak color first, while the trees in the foothills tend to change last.

Comments / 27

Ty San
4d ago

Can't wait. Hopefully it'll take all this rain with it. Can't stand when it's too hot. Spring, fall and winter are my kinda months especially here in the southern parts of NC where it doesn't get too cold.

Reply
12
Jerry Hill
4d ago

it'll feel like fall the end of October and November just like every year that I know of for the past 50 years

Reply(2)
10
