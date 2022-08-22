Read full article on original website
WJLA
Arrest warrant obtained for suspect of fatal shooting inside Mall at Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George’s County Police Department on Friday obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the City of Hyattsville. earlier this month. This comes after 20-year-old Darrion Herring was found suffering from gunshot...
Photos released of man wanted for double shooting in Northwest DC
Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.
WJLA
Father, stepmother charged in connection to death of 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights
CAPITAL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl who died after suffering blunt force trauma have been charged and arrested in connection to her death, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, have been charged with child...
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WJLA
44-year-old man found dead inside apartment in Landover; police investigating as homicide
LANDOVER, Md. — A 44-year-old man was found dead inside of a Landover, Md. apartment Thursday afternoon following a call for a welfare check, Prince George's County Police Department said. PGPD officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for a welfare check when they found, 44-year-old...
WTOP
Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl
Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
WJLA
Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
Man shot to death in Prince George's Co. identified
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
fox5dc.com
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are searching for a driver involved in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday morning in Upper Marlboro. According to Prince George's County Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in 10000 block of Frank Tippet Road. Investigators say that the...
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Police: Columbia man stayed inside Giant Food store after hours then robbed it
A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.
Bay Net
Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
fox5dc.com
Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody
MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.
