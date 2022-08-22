ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
WTOP

Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl

Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, another injured in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot to death and another was injured in Hyattsville Wednesday night, sparking an investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department. Police officers responded to University Boulevard East, nearby a McDonald's and 23rd Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. At...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Community concerned about crime at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — There has been a lot of discussion on social media lately about a perceived increase in crime at the Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda, Md. This week, a person on Nextdoor.com wrote that they were at the currency exchange, converting U.S. Dollars into Euros and noticed teenagers following them. The person yelled at the teens and took their photos, prompting them to run away.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Man shot to death in Prince George's Co. identified

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince Geoges' County Thursday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 5000 block of Beech Place. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. First responders pronounced...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Police Search For Driver Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Motorcyclist

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Muhammad Salim of Washington, DC. On August 24, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded...
fox5dc.com

Home invasion in affluent McLean neighborhood; 4 suspects in custody

MCLEAN, Va. - Four men are in police custody after a home invasion was reported in an affluent Virginia neighborhood Wednesday evening. Shortly before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police officers were called to a home on Alvemar Ridge Drive. The homeowner called police after seeing a man inside his home.

