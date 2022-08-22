ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of twin Sumatran tigers

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of the twin Sumatran tigers.

On Friday, Luna and Bob underwent a wellness exam and got their first round of vaccines.

“They’re growing like weeds. They are actually running around their indoor area with mom Lola. We are starting to see climbing. We are starting to see play behavior. They are getting interesting in solid foods. They are hitting all of the milestones that we would expect,” said Tyler Boyd, curator of carnivores at the OKC Zoo.

Bob weighed in at a little over 11 and a half pounds while twin sister Luna is 10 pounds.

The zoo’s carnivore team chose Luna, meaning moon, for the female, and Bob was named in honor of a local animal advocate Bob Meinders.

The new additions still have yet to make their public debut. Officials are waiting to keep them safe and healthy for a little while longer.

