Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
Police still searching for McDonald’s burglar
This man burglarized a McDonald's over a month ago and police still haven't identified him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police arrest Burlington man in connection to recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree attempted murder in connection to a double shooting on August 13th. Police say Abukar Hilowle, 19, of Burlington was arrested Wednesday. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, between Church and Saint Paul Streets. Two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking suspect is fired
Sheriff Roger Langevin was notified of the August 7 incident by deputies.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The Ludlow police officer who shot and seriously wounded a Cavendish man following a pursuit Monday night was a new recruit on patrol with another officer as part of training, according to a press release from […] Read More The post Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
WCAX
Police are investigating a fiery tractor trailer crash on I-91
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 near Saint Johnsbury. Police say it happened early Tuesday when a tractor trailer driving northbound, hit a bridge adjutment, collided with a guardrail and caught on fire. The driver was 51 year old,...
WCAX
Burlington police investigating shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are yet again investigating gunfire in the Queen City. It happened Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Perkins Pier. Police say they received multiple 911 calls and that two cars sped off. Officers say someone in a white sedan or possibly...
WCAX
Burlington may be on the hook for state trooper patrols
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington may have to foot the bill for recent state police patrols in the Queen City. The Department of Public Safety says it’s tracking overtime hours and may decide to send Burlington a bill in the future. It would apply only when patrol services are requested by BPD.
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
WCAX
Vermont State Police interview two Ludlow police officers in officer-involved shooting investigation
Grant money goes to St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to support tourism. Hundreds of thousands of dollars will be spent on tourism for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in New York’s North Country. Sunflowers planted at Information and Welcome Centers across Vermont to support Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours ago. In...
VTDigger
South Royalton man shot in Brookfield on Sunday
Troopers responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence on Halfway Brook Road in Brookfield early Sunday morning, Vermont State Police said in a press release. The wounded man, who police later identified as Joshua Demar, 37, of South Royalton, was transported to University...
WCAX
Man arrested in Vermont in connection to Jan. 6th riot
Burlington Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in downtown Burlington. How a Vermont family is fighting to help developmentally disabled kids. It’s a dilemma involving Vermont’s services for developmentally disabled kids, a state system some argue is inadequate and outdated. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WCAX
NH man indicted for murder of cousin
HAVERHILL, N.H. (WCAX) - A Lyme, New Hampshire, man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his cousin last fall. New Hampshire authorities Wednesday said a grand jury last week indicted Lance Goodrich, 36, for first-degree murder in the shooting death Brooke Goodrich, 25. It happened...
mynbc5.com
13-year-old dies after fatal ATV crash
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. — A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday evening following a fatal ATV crash. Vermont State Police said a teenage boy from Randolph was driving a 2002 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV in Mount Holly when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The driver...
WCAX
Teenager dies in ATV crash in Mt. Holly
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager died in an ATV crash in Mount Holly Tuesday. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Gates Road South. They say Jason Wooden, 13, of Randolph was driving an ATV when he lost control and drove off the road. Police say Wooden...
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Springfield hires new top cop. Updated: 4...
Lyndon man charged with embezzling from non-profit
Gerald Provost has been accused of stealing more than $75,000.
Comments / 0