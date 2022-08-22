Read full article on original website
Triangle rents surge – 6% in just a month – spurred by new high-wage jobs
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including new home sales, why a drop in sales doesn’t always mean a drop in prices, and why Triangle rent prices keep rising, the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Economist: Raleigh homes overvalued, a significant contraction could be coming
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
Now this is sporting economic development: Cricket is back in Triangle
MORRISVILLE – A few months ago, I wrote a blog on how the sport of Cricket is transforming the Town of Morrisville into one of premier destinations in the country for this growing sport. As I have always said, Morrisville is emerging as the Cricket Capital of the United...
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code,...
WRAL SmartShopper tracks grocery prices on fridge and pantry staples at local Triangle stores
Updated Aug. 26, 2022: Each week, we'll post a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week.
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
Raleigh firm plans 93-acre, $140M residential, industrial development in Fuquay-Varina
The piece of land is within the Judd Parkway loop, which the town of Fuquay-Varina is prioritizing for real estate growth and investment.
Italian restaurant Colletta to open in Fenton in September
Cary, N.C. — The highly anticipated family-style Italian restaurant, Colletta, will open in Cary's Fenton development on Sept. 2, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced Friday. The restaurant is the the hospitality group's third Triangle eatery, joining Raleigh restaurants O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. This is the group's second Colletta...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
Entrepreneur Takes Real Estate Market By Storm
Johnston County, NC – Brendan Barefoot is no stranger to hard work. From launching his landmark General Brokerage/Property Management firm, Premier Property Group, to his latest venture, Dumpster King, that’s more than quadrupled in size within the past year, there seems to be no method to his madness.
Meet this mom: Cary Heise
Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's Note: Each month, Stephanie Llorente is profiling a mother from the Triangle. What’s your name, and in what part of the Triangle do you spend most of your time?. My name is Cary Heise, and my family lives in Apex. I work in downtown...
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
NC Museum of Art honors popular 'Gyre' sculpture with rebranding
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Museum of Art is revitalizing its brand by honoring the People's Collection and one of its more well-liked sculptures. Called 'a groundbreaking seminal commission' that debuted in 1999, 'Gyre' by Thomas Sayre captures the museum's spirit and brings together a connection of art, nature and people. The rings that stand on the museum grounds are popular with guests.
Saltbox doesn't disappoint
👋 Hey, y'all. Southern bureau chief Michael Graff here, to talk about fish. It's dangerous to meet the things you dream about, so I was a little nervous walking into Saltbox Seafood Joint. Wait, you ask, you dream about seafood?. Well, yes I do. Context: My father was a...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
