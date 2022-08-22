NCDHHS maintaining access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments for uninsured patients

Pixabay

RALEIGH — Providers can continue treating uninsured patients with the monoclonal antibody bebtelovimab after the product went on the commercial market last week because of a plan implemented by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

During the COVID-19 response, the federal government purchased treatments from manufacturers and distributed them to states. This meant patients could not be charged for the products themselves but could be charged for administration or dispensing. When a product goes to the commercial market, insurance and the patient must pay for the product. At a commercial cost of about $2,100 per course, uninsured patients would not be able to afford bebtelovimab.

Through the NCDHHS plan, people who are uninsured, and who are not a good fit for other authorized COVID-19 treatments such as PAXLOVID, can still access bebtelovimab through a state inventory. Providers who treat uninsured patients at no cost will be able to request the monoclonal antibody from the state inventory. Patients should know their rights when it comes to COVID-19 treatments, which are available regardless of insurance or immigration status.

“By maintaining access to this potentially lifesaving treatment for people who do not have health insurance, NCDHHS continues its commitment to an equitable response to COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health Dr. Susan Kansagra. “If you feel sick, seek treatment right away — there is plenty of supply of other COVID-19 treatments, including antiviral pills.”

Treatments are available for people who are high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. About two thirds of adult North Carolinians are considered high risk, including older adults and those who are pregnant or have certain medical conditions such as obesity, asthma, diabetes or depression. Learn more about the factors that may put you at risk.

COVID-19 often begins with mild respiratory symptoms that feel like a cold or flu, but symptoms may get worse. If think you might have COVID-19 get tested as soon as possible. Stay away from others except to get medical care. Here are three ways to access treatment, which requires a prescription:

Talk to your doctor

Go to a test to treat location where you can get tested and treated in one visit, even if you don’t have insurance. You may be charged for testing and evaluation.

Call 1-888-675-4567 for help finding a provider.

North Carolina’s current inventory of bebtelovimab is expected to last through the end of the summer if used at its current rate. Providers can find more information and learn how to request supply on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website.

Staying up to date on vaccination and boosters offers the best protection against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months of age and older. Find a vaccine location near you at MySpot.nc.gov or by calling 888-675-4567.

NCDHHS mantiene el acceso a los tratamientos con anticuerpos monoclonales COVID-19 para pacientes sin seguro de salud

Los proveedores pueden continuar tratando a pacientes sin seguro con el anticuerpo monoclonal bebtelovimab después de que el producto salió al mercado comercial la semana pasada debido a un plan implementado por el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de Carolina del Norte.

Durante la respuesta al COVID-19, el gobierno federal compró tratamientos de fabricantes y los distribuyó a los estados. Esto significaba que a los pacientes no se les podía cobrar por los productos en sí, sino que se les podía cobrar por la administración o dispensación. Cuando un producto sale al mercado comercial, el seguro médico y el paciente deben pagar por el producto. A un costo comercial de alrededor de $2,100 por curso, los pacientes sin seguro no podrían solventar bebtelovimab.

A través del plan del NCDHHS, las personas que no tienen seguro médico y que no son candidatos para otros tratamientos autorizados para COVID-19 como PAXLOVID, aún pueden acceder a bebtelovimab a través de un inventario estatal. Los proveedores que tratan a pacientes sin seguro sin cobro podrán solicitar el anticuerpo monoclonal del inventario estatal. Los pacientes deben conocer sus derechos cuando se trata de tratamientos para COVID-19, que están disponibles independientemente del seguro o el estado migratorio.

“Al mantener el acceso a este tratamiento que potencialmente salva vidas para las personas que no tienen seguro de salud, NCDHHS continúa su compromiso con una respuesta equitativa al COVID-19”, dijo la Dra. Secretario Adjunto de Salud Pública de NCDHHS Susan Kansagra. “Si se siente enfermo, busque tratamiento de inmediato: hay mucho suministro de otros tratamientos para el COVID-19, incluidas las píldoras antivirales”.

Los tratamientos están disponibles para las personas que son de alto riesgo para la enfermedad grave de COVID-19. Alrededor de dos tercios de los adultos de Carolina del Norte se consideran de alto riesgo, incluidos los adultos mayores y las que están embarazadas o tienen ciertas afecciones médicas como obesidad, asma, diabetes o depresión. Obtenga más información sobre los factores que pueden ponerlo en riesgo.

COVID-19 a menudo comienza con síntomas respiratorios leves que se sienten como un resfriado o influenza, pero los síntomas pueden empeorar. Si cree que podría tener COVID-19 hágase la prueba lo antes posible. Manténgase alejado de los demás, excepto para obtener atención médica. Aquí hay tres formas de acceder al tratamiento, que requiere una receta:

Consulte con el médico

Vaya a una ubicación de prueba para tratar donde puede hacerse la prueba y recibir tratamiento en una sola visita, incluso si no tiene seguro médico. Es posible que se le cobre por las pruebas y la evaluación.

Llame al 1-888-675-4567 para obtener ayuda para encontrar un proveedor.

Se espera que el inventario actual de bebtelovimab de Carolina del Norte dure hasta el final del verano, si se usa a su ritmo actual. Los proveedores pueden encontrar más información y aprender cómo solicitar suministro en el sitio web NCDHHS COVID-19.

Mantenerse al día sobre la vacunación y las dosis de refuerzo ofrece la mejor protección contra el COVID-19 para cualquier persona de 6 meses de edad en adelante. Encuentre un lugar de vacunación cerca de usted en Vacunate.nc.gov o llamando al 888-675-4567.