High Point, NC

wfmynews2.com

48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Black business owners have a new resource center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday for The Women's Business Center of Greensboro, NC. The new office stems from a partnership with the National Institute of Minority Economic Development (The Institute) and Bennett College. "To know that you're doing work that is...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year.  District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code.  Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure

For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
ELON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 things to know about student loan forgiveness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
Furniture Today

Massood opens new warehouse space

EDEN, N.C. — Massood Logistics has re-opened 530,000 square feet of warehouse space for immediate use by retailers, e-tailers or manufacturers looking for additional space or assistance with distribution logistics. “We spent the summer reconfiguring our warehouse network to free up space,” said Edward Massood, CEO. “We cleared out...
EDEN, NC
Mount Airy News

Park Drive acreage rezoned for business

PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Trucking company holds grand opening

Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
BISCOE, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC

