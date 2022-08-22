Read full article on original website
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
wfmynews2.com
48 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding kids free lunch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School for most Triad students starts next week and one school district is making sure all the bases are covered. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools held an important meeting Thursday reminding parents of the new federal lunch laws. WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey was there to find out...
Randolph County Schools parents must sign form to opt-out of corporal punishment
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother is warning other parents with students in Randolph County Schools to check their paperwork, after getting a form to opt-out of corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is defined as the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure. It’s still legal in 19 […]
wfmynews2.com
Black business owners have a new resource center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Wednesday for The Women's Business Center of Greensboro, NC. The new office stems from a partnership with the National Institute of Minority Economic Development (The Institute) and Bennett College. "To know that you're doing work that is...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools release new code of conduct
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders unveiled a new code of character, conduct and support on Wednesday ahead of the new academic year. District leaders have removed language they believed was subjective like “disrespect” and “subordination” from the previous code. Superintendent Tricia McManus said the foundation of this code is based on inclusive relationships and […]
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon community disappointed with Mediterranean Deli closure
For the past four years, professor of Arabic Shereen Elgamal enjoyed taking her students to Mediterranean Deli in downtown Elon to try different Middle Eastern cuisines and practice their Arabic. That all changed Aug. 18, when a sign was posted in the window of Mediterranean Deli announcing the town of...
NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever
We NC A&T expects to increase enrollment yet again, become the largest HBCU student body of all-time heading into fall 2022. The post NC A&T expects to become largest HBCU ever appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
3 things to know about student loan forgiveness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
wfmynews2.com
What's replacing the old Cone Health Women's Hospital, and other Greensboro developments
The project at the site of the hospital is set to cost $90 million. Greensboro business leaders met to discuss development all over the city.
wfmynews2.com
Clark the bald eagle spotted flying over freshman's head at High Point University's Convocation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Does this guy look familiar?. That's Clark the Eagle! He has been a hit on national news after his appearance in the Charlotte Airport. The bird drew a lot of attention when he went through TSA. But did you know Clark was a guest at...
Furniture Today
Massood opens new warehouse space
EDEN, N.C. — Massood Logistics has re-opened 530,000 square feet of warehouse space for immediate use by retailers, e-tailers or manufacturers looking for additional space or assistance with distribution logistics. “We spent the summer reconfiguring our warehouse network to free up space,” said Edward Massood, CEO. “We cleared out...
Mount Airy News
Park Drive acreage rezoned for business
PQA Healthcare office, located at 701 S. Main St. in Dobson, is seen. PQA was the applicant of record for the rezoning request of the 35 acres located behind Walmart on Rockford Street in Mount Airy. The Surry County Board of County Commissioners approved last week a rezoning request for...
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
montgomeryherald.com
Trucking company holds grand opening
Tj-PaZaJa Trucking is a small family owned trucking company headquartered in Biscoe. The company has a fleet of six with four privately owned semi-trucks and two leased trucks that haul general freight including lumber and contracting materials. The company was established in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
Boom Supersonic takes option on second parcel at PTI airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s plan to build its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport became official on Tuesday – along with one additional little sonic boom of information. In signing off on its lease and the release of state revenue for Boom, PTI’s board of directors also approved an option for the […]
