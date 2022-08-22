ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsKZC_0hQpphXR00

One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25.

According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both attempting to turn left toward the Fellsway when they made contact with one other.

No injuries were reported and the bus sustained only minor damage, according to the MBTA.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was on the scene and oversaw the two drivers exchange paperwork. The rotary was cleared shortly after.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Middlesex Turnpike closed after rollover crash

The Middlesex Turnpike was closed Friday afternoon after a rollover crash involving a small box truck. According to the Bedford Fire Department, two individuals were in the vehicle when it flipped but neither sustained serious injuries. Both occupants were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. The road is...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston is filling up with college students

With September less than a week away, the streets of Boston have started to see the tell-tale signs of a new school year on the horizon. During Emerson’s College’s first move-in day of the year, students and parents jostled for parking and curbside real estate. A chaotic scene for a city already in the midst of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe weather alert for Friday

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm warning in our area. Counties affected include: Suffolk, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Worcester counties. Boston 25 reporter Jason Law spoke to a Wellesley man who says a possible lightning strike...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a thunderstorm watch in our area. This severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont until 8 p.m. WATCH THE...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Shuttle Buses Exceeding Expectations, But the T’s Own Buses Are Struggling

So far, privately-operated shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service have been running fairly smoothly, thanks in part to an impressive mobilization of new bus lanes and expanded curbside loading areas. But there’s been less assistance for the T’s own bus routes, which are also getting a surge in riders during...
EVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Shuttle Buses#Mbta#The Orange Line#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car

COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Seacoast Current

Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass

Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies in single car rollover on Stoughton highway

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A woman died after flipping her car over on Route 24 in Stoughton Wednesday night. State Police say Suzette Mendes, 37, of Hyannis, was driving her 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 24 around 8:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, authorities say Mendes’s car veered off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing her car to roll over.
liveboston617.org

Rollover on I-93 North Leaves Multiple Injured

On August 25th at approximately 5:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police and Boston Fire Department received a call for a rollover with entrapment on 93 North Bound on the exit 20 ramp. When Police arrived on the scene they found one vehicle rolled over on the highway. Firefighters, State Troopers and...
whdh.com

Car crashes into home in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it. A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon. Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of...
NORTH READING, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear spotted in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after a black bear was spotted in a North Andover neighborhood Friday afternoon. North Andover Police say they received multiple reports of the bear in the area of Route 114, Sharpners Pond Road, and Berry Street. If you do encounter...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Car crash ‘cherry on top’ of local driving school woes

BOSTON — “Find another street!” That’s what residents of Woodlawn Street in Jamaica Plain are asking a Boston driving school to do. They told 25 Investigates instructors from Paloma Driving School have been using their small dead-end road as a training ground for students. Parallel parking, 3-point turns, and congestion are a common sight, according to residents.
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH Lottery website temporarily shut down after cyber attack

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Lottery is saying today is not their lucky day, after their website experienced a cyber attack Friday morning. A Lottery spokesperson says they’re aware of the attack and have taken the official New Hampshire Lottery website offline out of an abundance of caution. They’re working with a technical team to resolve the issue and are actively investigating the nature of the attack.
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
116K+
Followers
123K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy