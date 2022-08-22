MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford

One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25.

According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both attempting to turn left toward the Fellsway when they made contact with one other.

No injuries were reported and the bus sustained only minor damage, according to the MBTA.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was on the scene and oversaw the two drivers exchange paperwork. The rotary was cleared shortly after.

