Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious

alachuachronicle.com
 4 days ago
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield

ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
alachuachronicle.com

SFPD patrol car spray-painted at Blount Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) patrol car was spray-painted this afternoon after a man was asked to leave the Blount Center at 401 NW 6th Street; the same man was seen spray-painting the car with red paint a short time later. Gainesville Police Department officers...
WCTV

Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man arrested for setting stolen scooter on fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Todd Short, 58, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday and charged with arson, theft of a motor vehicle, and drug possession after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a scooter on fire in the woods near the Roadway Inn on Williston Road.
police1.com

Watch: Armed carjacker takes deputies on wild pursuit in stolen box truck

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man led Florida deputies on a wild pursuit while driving an alleged stolen box truck after carjacking three people in an incident caught on video. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Department released footage of the pursuit that took place on August 23. Brandon J. Baker, 33, allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman, Fox 13 reported, then barged into a home of an acquaintance, forcing the individual out and into their vehicle. The victim escaped and Baker fled the scene. The car he was driving was found later.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot

A local 3-year-old died after shooting himself with a firearm found inside his home on Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers and emergency responders went to a call at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community off 5200 NE 39th Ave. at 5:57 p.m. about a child-involved shooting. The...
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
WCJB

Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
WCJB

Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
WCJB

Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police connected him to reports of gun violence. Lake City police officers arrested Jaedyn Washington on a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. The arrest warrant was signed by a judge after they found probable cause...
WCJB

Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are charging two adults after they lied about harboring a missing 17-year-old girl. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, at a friend’s house on Sunday after she went missing four days earlier. During the investigation,...
WCJB

Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
