Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious

alachuachronicle.com
Alachua man arrested after allegedly throwing stop sign into car windshield
ALACHUA, Fla. – Tevin Glen Duval, 30, was arrested late last night after a victim reported that he damaged her car two nights in a row. A report from Alachua Police Department on August 23 states that the victim said Duval pulled a stop sign out of the ground at the corner of NW 142nd Terrace and NW 157th Place and threw it at her car, shattering the windshield. The incident also reportedly cost the City of Alachua over $1,000 in labor and supplies to replace the stop sign.
alachuachronicle.com
SFPD patrol car spray-painted at Blount Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) patrol car was spray-painted this afternoon after a man was asked to leave the Blount Center at 401 NW 6th Street; the same man was seen spray-painting the car with red paint a short time later. Gainesville Police Department officers...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 364 days for reckless driving with serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lorne Rush Nero, 28, was sentenced yesterday to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail and paid $30,000 restitution to the victim in a crash in which he was charged with reckless driving. Nero was arrested in July after a sworn complaint was filed regarding an...
WCTV
Gainesville toddler shoots himself while playing with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a toddler was killed after shooting himself while playing with a gun. Officers say on Wednesday, the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. Around 6 p.m., the gun went off, hitting the child. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident.
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for setting stolen scooter on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Todd Short, 58, who is listed as homeless on the arrest report, was arrested yesterday and charged with arson, theft of a motor vehicle, and drug possession after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a scooter on fire in the woods near the Roadway Inn on Williston Road.
police1.com
Watch: Armed carjacker takes deputies on wild pursuit in stolen box truck
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A man led Florida deputies on a wild pursuit while driving an alleged stolen box truck after carjacking three people in an incident caught on video. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Department released footage of the pursuit that took place on August 23. Brandon J. Baker, 33, allegedly stole a vehicle from a woman, Fox 13 reported, then barged into a home of an acquaintance, forcing the individual out and into their vehicle. The victim escaped and Baker fled the scene. The car he was driving was found later.
Police seeking public’s help on vehicle shooting
Lake City, Fla. — Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The incident happened on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11:48 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at SE Putnam Street. Upon arriving, officers spoke with the victim who...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Toddler dies from self-inflicted gunshot
A local 3-year-old died after shooting himself with a firearm found inside his home on Wednesday. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers and emergency responders went to a call at Lamplighter Mobile Home Community off 5200 NE 39th Ave. at 5:57 p.m. about a child-involved shooting. The...
Watch: Video shows Miami-Dade police blocking pregnant woman from getting to emergency room
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A recentviral video of a traffic stop in Bradford County involving a pregnant woman has a lot of people talking about de-escalation. The video recently surfaced showing another video from Miami-Dade where a police officer pulled a man and his pregnant wife over as they were headed to the emergency room.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
WCJB
Two teens in Gainesville were arrested for breaking into cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say two teens were arrested after they were caught breaking into cars. A resident in an apartment on NW 13th St reported two suspicious people wearing masks over their faces and gloves. The suspects were armed with knives. They ran when they saw officers...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for third DUI after driving the wrong way on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Vladimir Ivanovich Kisilev, 54, was arrested early this morning following reports that a vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic in the 5300 block of Newberry Road. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer reported that as he approached the intersection, he saw Kisilev’s SUV failing to maintain...
WCJB
Man arrested after threatening Dollar General store clerks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A robbery suspect is behind bars in Columbia County after sheriff’s deputies say he threatened store clerks with a bottle of gasoline. Deputies say Emmanuel Ratliff, 32, stole from two Dollar Generals on August 16th and August 20th. He opened the register himself at the...
WCJB
Lake City police arrest juvenile on firearms charges
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old was arrested after police connected him to reports of gun violence. Lake City police officers arrested Jaedyn Washington on a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. The arrest warrant was signed by a judge after they found probable cause...
WCJB
“I have problems”: Carjacker damages inside of patrol car after high speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An armed carjacker pulled wires out of the back of a patrol car after a high-speed chase through the streets of Gainesville on Tuesday according to the arrest report. Brandon Baker, 33, was brought into custody after a dramatic vehicle chase on Tuesday morning. While in...
WCJB
Two arrested for harboring missing Columbia County teenager
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are charging two adults after they lied about harboring a missing 17-year-old girl. Sheriff’s deputies say they found Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, at a friend’s house on Sunday after she went missing four days earlier. During the investigation,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for animal cruelty
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for 24 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 17 counts of animal cruelty. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding 43-year-old Ivery Luckey.
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves. On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd. They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet. Police say the wallet...
WCJB
Taser mistaken for gunfire at high school football game in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During a high school football game in Gainesville, some feared the worst when a sound similar to gunshots rang out. Columbia High School officials say counselors are on campus to speak with students who were at Thursday night’s Buccholz High School versus Columbia High School football game.
