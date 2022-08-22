ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

msn.com

Are Visalia school board members hindering your child's chances of going to college?

Visalia Unified is once again looking at adjusting its high school graduation requirements to better align with four-year college and university prerequisites. California State University and University of California systems expect students to meet minimum subject requirements — also known as A-G course requirements — including a minimum of three years of math.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

This Fresno Area High School Gives Students a Choice on Cellphones

Bullard High School in northwest Fresno isn’t the only Valley school with a new cellphone rule this school year. But unlike their counterparts at Bullard, Selma High School’s 1,800 students can choose whether they hang onto their cellphone or have to put it in a storage pouch. Under...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Free Veterans BBQ At The Grove

AHWAHNEE — The Grove Church in Ahwahnee is hosting a free BBQ for all Veterans and their families on Saturday, August 27th. If you are a veteran living in or around the area pack up your family or come alone and enjoy an amazing free BBQ at the Grove Church.
AHWAHNEE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera District Fair will be FREE opening night

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist. Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they […]
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Clovis, CA
Education
Local
California Education
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
MERCED, CA
thesungazette.com

California eats the bill for VUSD meal program

VISALIA – Parents of students won’t have to worry about sparing any change for their child’s school lunches with California’s updated school meal program taking effect for the first time this school year. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) will now supply their students with both breakfast...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Job fair Thursday for the Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is holding its 11th Annual Job Fair on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 400 positions for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include, but are not limited to: parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jolissa Fuentes search getting help from Adventures with Purpose

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for missing 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes from Selma will have extra support starting on Friday. Adventures with Purpose, a volunteer search and rescue dive team, will be joining in the effort to search for Fuentes. The group was recently credited for finding the body of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni inside […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Program Steers Eager Workers to Good Paying Trucker Jobs

Corina Hernandez is going trucking to build a better life for herself and her 15-year-old son. “I hope that I will be able to buy a home for me and my son,” she said. Hernandez is one of 24 students at the John Lawson Trucking School, newly reopened in a JD Food facility near Fresno. Funded by federal dollars through the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, the school held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

The Big Fresno Fair needs employees for opening day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill. Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Canceled festival leaves Visalia metal band crushed

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Battle of the Bands is a rite of passage for any small-town bands who are trying to make a name for themselves. The competition between bands determines who is the better band and sometimes the best band can win a prize such as money or an opportunity to play at […]
GV Wire

Fresno State Study Finds Kids Pay the Price When Parents are Behind Bars

In 2019, Dr. Marcus Shaw published a quantitative research study that showed, on average, children of incarcerated parents receive lower grades, are less happy in school and, overall, have less educational success. While these statistics showed the result of what was happening, they did not show why. So Shaw, an...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno converting a motel into affordable apartments

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –On Thursday, the City of Fresno broke ground on the first Homekey motel to convert it into affordable housing units for families on Parkway Drive. The Homekey award is a multimillion-dollar statewide effort to combat homelessness. The City purchased the former Sun Lodge Motel in December 2020 and used it as a homeless shelter […]
KMPH.com

Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Selma police provide update on missing Selma woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — “We are going to find Miss Fuentes, I don’t know how long it’s going to take but we are going to find her,” says Selma Chief Rudy Alcaraz during a news conference Monday afternoon. The Police Chief wanted to update the...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.

