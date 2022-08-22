ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaviota, CA

Two semi-trucks crash along northbound Highway 101 in Gaviota, one lane reopened

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
GAVIOTA, Calif. – Two semi-trucks were involved in a car accident that stopped traffic along northbound Highway 101 near Gaviota on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barabra County Fire Department.

The accident was first reported just before 11 a.m. on the highway just south of Mariposa Reina, according to the fire department. One of the trucks was carrying a power pole.

One of the patients involved did not report any injuries, and one had minor injuries and was transported to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, said Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The California Highway Patrol reported that one semi-truck rear-ended the other. There was heavy fog in the area on Monday morning, and the accident was stopping traffic by 11:30 a.m. One northbound lane was reopening around 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

