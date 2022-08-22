ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment.

Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported.

The little girl’s parents told police they went to sleep late Saturday night, and when they woke up their daughter was missing and the door to their apartment was open, KHOU reported. A resident of the apartment complex told officers they saw a man with the young girl.

The little girl’s mother told KPRC that a video shows Hernandez calling out to the child and luring her to his car, a Nissan Xterra, with a cat.

“I can’t imagine what they are going through, with a few hours not knowing where their little baby girl is,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KTRK. “It’s just tough. But we’re so glad, blessed. Thank God the baby is OK.”

Officers eventually tracked Hernandez when they found his vehicle approximately one block from where the girl was taken, KHOU reported. A manager at a nearby motel told officers that Hernandez rented a room Sunday morning.

Police told KPRC the child and suspect are not related.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

Angela Toussaint
4d ago

Wow it did not take long for him to get lumped up...black eye and all. It's just been 24 hrs of a lock up.

Reply(6)
10
4d ago

The man should not have left that motel room breathing.

Reply
11
✔M.ROUX.COM
3d ago

☝I SAW IT ON THE NEWS..The article fail to mention he was lying in his underwear in 🛏bed with the little girl dressed in "ONLY" a tee shirt at the time of his arrest..His bond is 💲ONE MILLION DOLLARS because he poses a high risk to the public(children)..

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Police Department
