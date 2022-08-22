Read full article on original website
New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes
After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
MGM Springfield celebrates 4 years, COVID comeback with $75k in donation
SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield is, in the words of casino president and Chief operating officer Chris Kelley, short in years but long in experience. MGM celebrated four years of operation Friday with a party for its employees and by ceremonially handing out a total of $75,000 in grants to seven local nonprofits: YWCA of Western Massachusetts for its food kit program and a separate grant for its food card gift program , Holyoke Health Center, Open Pantry Community Services, Dress for Success of Western Mass and Link to Libraries.
Animal sanctuary in Westfield welcomes children for summer fun on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its annual Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at 232 Montgomery Rd., Westfield, and entry is free for animal lovers, both big and small. Donations are always appreciated. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3...
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
Worcester’s White Eagle to host first Polish Fest on Saturday
Julie Sargentelli remembers going to the Polish Fest in Worcester as a kid. As soon as she joined the White Eagle Polish membership club, she said it was a goal of hers to bring the festival back. Now White Eagle, is hosting its first annual Polish Fest on Saturday from...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday
Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon set to close 5 warehouses in Massachusetts due to company overgrowth
Amazon plans to close five of its Massachusetts delivery warehouses due to the company’s overgrowth during the COVID pandemic, a spokesperson told the Boston Globe. Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, told Globe reporters that the company’s delivery warehouses in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield will all be closing.
Amherst Town Rotary Fair underway; other events on tap
AMHERST — A tradition begun in 1926, the Amherst Town Rotary Fair got underway Friday on the Town Common. The fair with its carnival rides, games, and food continues Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m., and concludes Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Amherst Rotary Club’s scholarship fund, and...
Boston police rescue father and son as boat sinks in Boston Harbor
A father and son are safe and back on dry land thanks to the quick work of Boston police who rescued the pair as their boat sank in the far reaches of Boston Harbor. Police found the men struggling to stay above water, clinging to a cooler near the Graves Light, the lighthouse on the outermost island in Boston Harbor. The engine of the men’s boat had become tangled in lobster lines, and they abandoned ship as the vessel took on water, the Boston Police Department said.
‘Ice Cream with the Mayor’ returns to Chicopee (photos)
CHICOPEE — Siblings Brayden, Macie and Aubree Kalisch of Chicopee got a scoop on civic pride along with their bowls of ice cream as Mayor John Vieau chatted them up during “Ice Cream with the Mayor.”. Back after a hiatus during the pandemic, the event at the Chicopee...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won off ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield
A $1 million prize was won off of a lottery ticket bought at Stop & Shop in Westfield Wednesday. The prize was off of the game “50X The Money.” There are four remaining $1 million tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website. There were also three...
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
Easthampton highlights economic development sites to Pakistani visitors in State Department program
EASTHAMPTON - “Innovative” and “forward looking” were the words Habil Ahmed used to describe the River Valley Co-Op when reflecting on the grocery cooperative that’s owned by 14,000 area families across Western Massachusetts. The co-op, which opened last year on Route 10, was one of...
MSPCA joins with the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem to bring 48 more beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia breeding facility
There are 48 more beagles that have been brought to Massachusetts from a Virginia breeding facility and are gearing up to find a new home. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals joined with the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem Thursday to bring the 48 beagles to Massachusetts, where they had been rescued from a facility that was breeding them to sell to research labs called Envigo, the MSPCA said in a release.
Minnechaug’s Kylie Ray represents U.S. during Gothia Cup in Sweden: ‘It was crazy, every single seat was taken’
WILBRAHAM – With the fall season starting next week, coaches and players have reunited to reminisce about their past summer while also focusing on the task at hand. While most of Kylie Ray’s teammates talked about recent beach trips or entertaining concerts, Ray surprised most when she mentioned her trip to Sweden.
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All homes sold in week ending August 20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 14-20. There were 49 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,163 square foot home on Jackson Street in Belchertown that sold for $350,000. Amherst.
Separate multi-vehicle crashes closed lanes of I-290 in Worcester Friday morning
Delays on I-290 Friday morning were caused by two separate multi-vehicle crashes in Worcester, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. At 8:19 a.m., MassDOT tweeted that the two left lanes on both I-290 eastbound and westbound were closed due to the crashes and to expect delays. At 8:36 a.m....
