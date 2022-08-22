ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes

After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield celebrates 4 years, COVID comeback with $75k in donation

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield is, in the words of casino president and Chief operating officer Chris Kelley, short in years but long in experience. MGM celebrated four years of operation Friday with a party for its employees and by ceremonially handing out a total of $75,000 in grants to seven local nonprofits: YWCA of Western Massachusetts for its food kit program and a separate grant for its food card gift program , Holyoke Health Center, Open Pantry Community Services, Dress for Success of Western Mass and Link to Libraries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses

SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday

Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst Town Rotary Fair underway; other events on tap

AMHERST — A tradition begun in 1926, the Amherst Town Rotary Fair got underway Friday on the Town Common. The fair with its carnival rides, games, and food continues Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m., and concludes Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Amherst Rotary Club’s scholarship fund, and...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police rescue father and son as boat sinks in Boston Harbor

A father and son are safe and back on dry land thanks to the quick work of Boston police who rescued the pair as their boat sank in the far reaches of Boston Harbor. Police found the men struggling to stay above water, clinging to a cooler near the Graves Light, the lighthouse on the outermost island in Boston Harbor. The engine of the men’s boat had become tangled in lobster lines, and they abandoned ship as the vessel took on water, the Boston Police Department said.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MassLive.com

Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating

A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MSPCA joins with the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem to bring 48 more beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia breeding facility

There are 48 more beagles that have been brought to Massachusetts from a Virginia breeding facility and are gearing up to find a new home. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals joined with the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem Thursday to bring the 48 beagles to Massachusetts, where they had been rescued from a facility that was breeding them to sell to research labs called Envigo, the MSPCA said in a release.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

