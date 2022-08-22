NOPD: Unidentified man is victim in Monday Broadmoor homicide

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor area Monday. The incident happened in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street.

The NOPD says when they arrived at the location, they found a man, who they pronounced dead on the scene. Officers have not released the cause of the victim’s death as the investigation is ongoing.

NOPD officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone woth additional information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District officers at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

