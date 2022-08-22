ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Unidentified man is victim in Monday Broadmoor homicide

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGlE2_0hQpp8vN00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor area Monday. The incident happened in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street.

The NOPD says when they arrived at the location, they found a man, who they pronounced dead on the scene. Officers have not released the cause of the victim’s death as the investigation is ongoing.

One dead and three injured in Marrero crash: JPSO

NOPD officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLgs0_0hQpp8vN00

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone woth additional information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District officers at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night in Metairie. Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home...
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Broadmoor#Violent Crime#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WWL-TV

OPSO confirms another stabbing at New Orleans jail, but offers few details

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was another stabbing at the New Orleans jail this week. The sheriff’s office initial confirmation to WWL-TV did not include any details about the stabbing, or the condition of those involved. OPSO Chief Communications Officer Timothy David Ray said that OPSO is preparing an incident report and will share more details later on Friday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy