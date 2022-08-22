Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Marguerite S. Shultz, 77, of Marlborough
– Marguerite S. “Peggy” Shultz, 77, of Marlborough, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. She was the wife of Bradley P. Shultz to whom she was married for 50 years. Born in Worcester, Peggy was the...
communityadvocate.com
Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, of North Grafton
North Grafton – Kimberly A. Hayes, 51, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly. She leaves her sister Lisa J. (Hayes) Gallo and brother-in-law Tony Gallo, and sister Jodi Hayes, niece Dezerae M. Senya and three nephews Nicholas J. Gallo, Deven K. Senya and Matthew A. Gallo, who she loved as if they were her own kids and was always there for. She also leaves her Aunt Jeanne (Hayes) Bolivar and Uncle Alan Bolivar, several cousins, and her cat K.C. She was predeceased by her parents Susan J. Hayes and Frank J. Hayes and her cat Vivian.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson 4-year-old to be featured in Times Square video
HUDSON – Yvette Murphy, 4, daughter of Jonathan and Mercedes Murphy of Hudson, will appear in the annual Times Square video presentation in New York City for the National Down Syndrome Society, on Sept. 17. The one hour video of 500 children, teens and adults from all 50 states,...
communityadvocate.com
Lillian J. Kane, 102, formerly of Marlborough
– Lillian J. (Flanagan) Kane, 102, of Worcester, formerly of Marlborough, died Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Lily (Beausoliel) Flanagan. She was predeceased by her husband William P. Kane, her brothers Francis Flanagan and Robert Flanagan, and her...
communityadvocate.com
Theresa E. Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury
– Theresa E. (Faust) Adams, 89, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Life Care Center of Auburn. She leaves her loving children, Ronald L. Adams and his wife Robin, of Worcester, Stephen R. Adams, of Worcester, Glen J. Adams and his wife Mary Elizabeth, of Oxford, Brian P. Adams and his wife Lisa, of Solon, Ohio, and Mary E. Adams and her partner Patrick Cipro, of Worcester; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister, Jacqueline Melanson, of Sandwich; her former son-in-law, Howie Sears, of Shrewsbury; and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Ronald C. Adams, in 2005; her brother, George Faust; her twin sister, Jean Leone; and her former daughter-in-law, Cindy Adams, of Shrewsbury.
communityadvocate.com
Robert R. Pape, 83, of Shrewsbury
– Robert R. “Bob” Pape, 83, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in his home. He leaves his devoted wife of 53 years, Delphine S. Pape; their loving daughter, Delphine Soucie and her husband Matthew, of West Simsbury, CT; his brother, Rev. William H. Pape, of the Diocese of Albany, NY; along with many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, the late Rocco and Nancy (Frangella) Pape; his brothers, the late Joseph R. Pape, John P. Pape, Carmino A. Pape, Alfred E. Pape, Edward J. Pape, and Lawrence A. Pape; and his brother-in-law, Charles J. Sbarboro.
communityadvocate.com
Shirley A. Fletcher, 87, of Marlborough
– Shirley Ann (Cormier) Fletcher, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Olive (LeBlanc) Cormier. She graduated from St. Bernards in Fitchburg, Class of ’53.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Overdose Awareness Day vigil will feature former Patriot
MARLBOROUGH – This year’s annual candlelight vigil for Overdose Awareness Day in Marlborough will feature special guest speakers Chris Sullivan, who used to play for the New England Patriots, and his wife Kathi. Sullivan had previously spoken at a vigil in 2019. The pair met while Kathi was...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
communityadvocate.com
Abstentions result in no change for Hudson’s town counsel
HUDSON – None of three finalists for Hudson town counsel received a majority of votes from the Select Board on Aug. 15. Until the board can decide on a new counsel, the current counsel Aldo Cipriano would be retained by the town, said Select Board Chair Scott Duplisea. The...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough cancer survivors participate in Pan-Mass Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – Two Westborough residents who have beat cancer were among a parade cheered on by the Red Sox Nation last month. Jim Yearick and Linda Rosenthal are members of the Pan-Mass Challenge Living Proof community, and they were among the riders and volunteers who are undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer who took a lap around Fenway Park on July 22.
communityadvocate.com
Developer reduces number of units for Greenbriar project in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Developers have reduced the size of a proposed 55+ housing development on Greenbriar Drive by nearly 10%. The developer came before the Shrewsbury Planning Board on Aug. 4 to present modifications made from comments from the Conservation Commission to the proposed housing development to be built at the intersection of Greenbriar Drive and Cypress Avenue.
communityadvocate.com
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Area Community Chorus invites singers for Christmas Concert
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Area Community Chorus is inviting new and returning singers to participate in the 51st Annual Christmas Concert held in December. The choir is open to singers 16 years and older. Open rehearsals begin at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Algonquin Regional High School...
communityadvocate.com
More newspapers just died
Just last week, newspaper goliath Gannett unceremoniously closed more local newspapers. It wasn’t an emotional decision — it’s just business. Gone now are staff members from the Grafton News, Holden Landmark, Millbury/Sutton Chronicle and Baystate Parent. The Landmark’s last print issue will be published Sept. 15, according to Worcester Business Journal.
communityadvocate.com
Auditions open for Hudson’s Symphony Pro Musica
HUDSON – Musicians are invited to audition for the upcoming Symphony Pro Musica season. The symphony, which is conducted by Mark Churchill, is celebrating its 40th year. Openings include strings, especially first violin and cello; oboe, one section player and an English horn for concert II; conta bassoon; clarinet three and bass clarinet; a principal horn and two to three section horns for Mahler’s Symphony No. 5; timpani and percussion.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
9:34 a.m. Shops Way. Ambulance. 10:46 a.m. Church St./I290 Hwy. Accident: P.D. 12:57 p.m. Maynard St. Ambulance. 5:29 p.m. Hudson St. Ambulance. 10:13 p.m. Village Dr. Ambulance. Monday, Aug. 8. 9:10 a.m. Village Dr. Ambulance. 11:59 a.m. Bartlett St. Fraud. 12:53 p.m. Otis St. Hit and run. 8:38 p.m. West...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough 10U team competes in Cal Ripken World Series
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 10U Panthers baseball team built on last year’s success with a trip to the Cal Ripken World Series earlier this month. “We’ve kind of risen to the challenge and have just gotten better and better as a group,” said Coach John Kirejczyk. “Individually they all have improved, but as a team they were able to advance so much further this year.”
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s economic development coordinator receives employee excellence award
WESTBOROUGH – Economic Development Coordinator Zachary Boughner has received the July Employee Excellence award. Boughner started as economic development coordinator just over a year ago. The position had been vacant for over a year before he began. The town noted in a press release that he has been successful...
