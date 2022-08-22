A third of Kentuckians with federal student loans could see all of their debt canceled under the Biden administration’s new program. Ashley Spalding with the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy told WFPL News there are about 210,000 Kentuckians who owe less than the $10,000 the federal government has agreed to waive for most borrowers. That’s around a third of the 616,000 Kentuckians with outstanding student loans. The remaining 406,000 borrowers will see a reduction in their debt balance.

