Read full article on original website
Related
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentuckians recovering from addiction scramble to rebuild lives after flooding
When Eddie Sandla got ready to go to work in the early hours of June 29th, he opened the door to his home to find 10 feet of water and his neighbors clinging to each other on the roof. He’d never seen rain like it before. “We lived 50...
wkyufm.org
Tennessee's trigger ban is now in effect, meaning abortion seekers will have to travel out of state
It will still be a month or more before abortions are available within a three-hour drive of Nashville. Clinics in Carbondale, Ill., are still under construction, even as Tennessee’s total abortion ban takes effect today. Memphis-based Choices is relocating its clinic to Carbondale, which will be the closet option...
wkyufm.org
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky residents can apply for federal food assistance
Eastern Kentuckians affected by the recent flooding disaster will be able to apply for food relief this week. Starting Wednesday, residents and workers in 12 counties can seek assistance through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). The initiative offers funds to buy food such as meat, produce and dairy products at participating grocery stores.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkyufm.org
Kentucky education leaders welcome flood-relief package, but say they’ll need more help
State education officials are welcoming the tens of millions of dollars in relief lawmakers have agreed on for flood-impacted schools. But more assistance will likely be needed, education leaders say, especially when it comes to regulations around the number of required school days. “Some of the numbers and counts in...
wkyufm.org
Beshear signs flood relief bill, providing short-term aid for eastern Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a flood relief package into law, providing about $213 million for eastern Kentucky communities still recovering after the disaster. The Democratic governor and the GOP-led legislature promised that the measure amounted to a temporary solution, and that more aid would be needed by the time the legislature returns for its regular session in January.
wkyufm.org
Beshear, lawmakers introduce eastern Kentucky flood relief package
On the first day of the three-day special legislative session, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican leaders of the legislature announced a $213 million relief package for eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flooding. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said the measure is intended to be a temporary reprieve....
wkyufm.org
Politicians and protesters gather at Kentucky Ham Breakfast
Politicians, farmers and protesters gathered for the Kentucky Ham Breakfast at the state fair on Thursday. The annual event hosted by the Kentucky Farm Bureau has become a seminal pageant for politicos in the state. Politicians and businesspeople weigh in on the news of the day, hint at runs for higher office and bid massive amounts of money on a prize-winning country ham, with proceeds going to charity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkyufm.org
What does Biden’s student debt cancellation mean for Kentuckians?
A third of Kentuckians with federal student loans could see all of their debt canceled under the Biden administration’s new program. Ashley Spalding with the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy told WFPL News there are about 210,000 Kentuckians who owe less than the $10,000 the federal government has agreed to waive for most borrowers. That’s around a third of the 616,000 Kentuckians with outstanding student loans. The remaining 406,000 borrowers will see a reduction in their debt balance.
Comments / 0