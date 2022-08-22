ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, NY

101.5 WPDH

Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday

Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30

Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 WOBM

Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ

Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
theyankeexpress.com

Multiple spirits haunt The Shanley Hotel in Upstate NY-1

One of the most haunted places in the Northeast resides in a small town in Upstate New York. The Shanley Hotel, located in Napanoch, has at least fourteen different spirits that come and go as they please, no matter who is there. According to researchers and investigators who have made this haunted hostel their regular ghost hunting ground, the number may be more.
NAPANOCH, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Concert, ice cream and swifts enthuse Goshen crowd

A crowd of about two hundred people gathered for an evening of Big Band era music performed by the Big Band Sound along with ice cream donated by Trail Side Treats on Saturday night at Goshen Public Library and Historical Society side terrace and lawn. Assisted by members of the Junior Friends of the library, most guests sat in lawn chairs or on blankets in the pleasant weather.
GOSHEN, NY
scenichudson.org

Black Creek Shoreline (Esopus, Ulster County)

In June 2010, Scenic Hudson protected 3.7 acres that are crucial to enabling public access to 976 acres of protect lands in the Black Creek corridor. The new property will improve public access to other Scenic Hudson lands and the John Burroughs Nature SanctuaryRobert Rodriguez, Jr. A mixture of woods...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
westchesterfamily.com

Best Air Shows to Check Out with Your Kids

Kids obsessed with airplanes? While it’s always fun to look up and watch airplanes soaring in the sky, there are a few nearby air shows where you can make a whole experience out of it. At these air shows, you and your kids can learn more about historic airplanes, watch planes soar, see some wild pyrotechnics, and even take mini airplane rides. Check out more below to plan your air show adventure.
WANTAGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
theexaminernews.com

Public Meeting to be Held at Tilly Foster Farm Aug. 25

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell is inviting the public to come learn about the history and future of the Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Center at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting of the Physical Services Committee of the Putnam County Legislature will be held...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley

Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...

