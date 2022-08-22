Read full article on original website
A huge fire has destroyed a building at the hotel that inspired the movie "Dirty Dancing"Kath LeeLiberty, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Historic Venue Hosts Harvest Festival In Bethel, New York
Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events. We may not be ready for Summer to end...
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30
Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
Delicious, Can Not Miss Taco Festival Coming to Sussex County, NJ
Get ready to take Taco Tuesday to a whole new level!. I was just talking to my co worker today about how excited I am for all of the things happening in New Jersey this fall. Of course, I'll be sad to see summer come to a close, but when I see things like Founders day in Lavallette coming up, as well as Oktoberfest in Historic Smithville it makes the transition a little easier.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
theyankeexpress.com
Multiple spirits haunt The Shanley Hotel in Upstate NY-1
One of the most haunted places in the Northeast resides in a small town in Upstate New York. The Shanley Hotel, located in Napanoch, has at least fourteen different spirits that come and go as they please, no matter who is there. According to researchers and investigators who have made this haunted hostel their regular ghost hunting ground, the number may be more.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Concert, ice cream and swifts enthuse Goshen crowd
A crowd of about two hundred people gathered for an evening of Big Band era music performed by the Big Band Sound along with ice cream donated by Trail Side Treats on Saturday night at Goshen Public Library and Historical Society side terrace and lawn. Assisted by members of the Junior Friends of the library, most guests sat in lawn chairs or on blankets in the pleasant weather.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
scenichudson.org
Black Creek Shoreline (Esopus, Ulster County)
In June 2010, Scenic Hudson protected 3.7 acres that are crucial to enabling public access to 976 acres of protect lands in the Black Creek corridor. The new property will improve public access to other Scenic Hudson lands and the John Burroughs Nature SanctuaryRobert Rodriguez, Jr. A mixture of woods...
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?
How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening. Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley. Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer...
westchesterfamily.com
Best Air Shows to Check Out with Your Kids
Kids obsessed with airplanes? While it’s always fun to look up and watch airplanes soaring in the sky, there are a few nearby air shows where you can make a whole experience out of it. At these air shows, you and your kids can learn more about historic airplanes, watch planes soar, see some wild pyrotechnics, and even take mini airplane rides. Check out more below to plan your air show adventure.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Downtown Beacon’s Mysterious ‘Light Cult’ Raises Questions
If you have driven in downtown Beacon then you may or may not have noticed a large and strange looking building on 9D. It isn't the easiest building to see. I have often wondered what it was for and what goes on there. The building is covered in unique artwork.
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
theexaminernews.com
Public Meeting to be Held at Tilly Foster Farm Aug. 25
Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell is inviting the public to come learn about the history and future of the Tilly Foster Farm and Educational Center at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting of the Physical Services Committee of the Putnam County Legislature will be held...
Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley
Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
