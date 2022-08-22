ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Squirms After ‘Fox & Friends’ Host Asks One Tough Question

Steve Doocy has been among the only Fox News hosts to take the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort seriously. So Jared Kushner should not have been that surprised when he went on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir and was met with the lightest of grillings about why his father-in-law was apparently keeping hundreds of classified documents at his private residence.The interview began with Kushner saying that he was “just as shocked as most people were” by the FBI’s decision to follow a federal warrant and execute the search of Trump’s property, linking it to the...
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
