MySanAntonio
What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
MySanAntonio
Decision on California's last nuke plant could be postponed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office are discussing a possible compromise over the future of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant that could allow operator Pacific Gas & Electric to seek federal funds for a longer lifespan for the reactors. The...
MySanAntonio
Reports: California homicides, violent crime rose in 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicides in California increased again last year — as did other violent crimes — amid rising frustration as the state's top Democrats are seeking to keep their jobs in upcoming elections. The state Department of Justice released its annual crime reports Thursday, showing...
MySanAntonio
Oil spill settlement reached with California businesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator said Thursday that it has reached a settlement with Southern California tourism companies, fishermen and other businesses that sued after a crude oil spill off the coast last year near Huntington Beach. Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured...
MySanAntonio
U.S. crop tour stokes fears of looming corn shortage
Parched soils. Grasshopper infestations. Scorching heat. Hail damage. This year's U.S. corn crop has been put through the wringer -- and it shows. Things are so bad that scouts currently on a four-day tour through the Midwest are finding plants that are stunted and browning. Scores of fields have visible impact from pests. Cobs of grain are unusually small, and sometimes, stalks aren't producing the ears at all.
MySanAntonio
In a Sweltering Texas Jail, Cool Towels but No Air Conditioners
EDINBURG, Texas — Rashes from heat are common. Metal furniture is hot to the touch. Hyperthermia and dehydration are a constant risk, mitigated with fans, tepid water and wet towels. Deaths, though rare, have occurred. This is life during much of the summer inside Texas’ stifling prisons, a majority...
MySanAntonio
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
MySanAntonio
Montana Jewish Project buys Helena temple built in 1891
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Jewish community in Montana’s state capital has reached its goal of buying a synagogue built in Helena 130 years ago to use as a community and cultural center for Jews in the state, the Montana Jewish Project announced Thursday. The nonprofit group closed...
MySanAntonio
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
MySanAntonio
Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers on Friday passed a nearly $213 million aid package for flood-ravaged Appalachia, wrapping up a special session responding to the mammoth challenge of recovery — underscored by chilling accounts of devastation and tragedy. The House voted 97-0 to send the sweeping state...
