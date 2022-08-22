Read full article on original website
As the NFL season approaches, ticket sales are beginning to crystalize — and many of the usual suspects are driving purchases on the secondary market. The season’s first Sunday night game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys is the highest-selling game of the season on StubHub thus far, attracting almost double the demand of the next-closest matchup, per a press release from the ticket reseller.
Historically black colleges and universities across the country are starting to cash in on the popularity and expensive media rights deals of college football’s blue-chip programs. Some of the most storied programs have sought out HBCUs to fill holes in game schedules for upcoming seasons, which has provided lucrative...
ESPN could still dominate a large share of total college football viewership despite losing rights to the Big Ten. When ESPN’s new contract with the SEC starts in 2024, it projects that it will garner 63% of all college football viewership minutes for people between the ages of 18-49, the network calculated.
The Seattle Mariners are investing in their best future asset — and doing so with an extremely unique contract. On Friday, rookie superstar Julio Rodriguez agreed to a new contract with the Mariners that guarantees him $210 million and keeps him with the team for at least eight seasons. MLB.com’s Jesse Chavez was the first to report the deal.
Fox Sports is poised to shake up the casts of several FS1 studio shows, sources tell Front Office Sports. The sports cable network is looking to pair two young stars — Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho — for a national FS1 afternoon show, said sources. Meanwhile, Jason McIntyre is poised to succeed Taylor as co-host of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” (12 p.m. ET), said sources.
Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams has added his voice to a chorus of those disenchanted with new name, image, and likeness rules. This week, Williams told Front Office Sports that he thought NIL was not only “revolutionary,” but also the biggest business-related shift in the sports industry.
Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...
North America’s only women’s professional hockey league is staying with the Worldwide Leader. On Wednesday, the Premier Hockey Federation and ESPN announced an extension of their broadcast partnership that will keep the league on the network through the 2023-24 season. The new two-year deal will see ESPN+ stream...
The tide of women’s professional soccer continues to rise. During an interview with ESPN, San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan revealed that the club has sold more than 27,000 tickets to its Sept. 17 match against Angel City F.C. — enough to break the NWSL’s all-time single-game attendance record. Team officials confirmed Morgan’s statement.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
Horse racing channel TVG Network will be rebranded as FanDuel TV and former NFL Network host Kay Adams will anchor a new morning show for the betting company’s effort to expand its reach. A streaming service, FanDuel+, will launch at the same time that FanDuel TV goes live on...
Sports TV networks are already eyeing Tiger Woods’ and Rory McIlroy’s new tech-infused TGL golf league as the TV magnet that can finally draw young viewers to golf. There’s an insatiable demand for live sports rights. Woods is the No. 1 TV draw in golf. The idea of showcasing him, McIlroy and other golf superstars on virtual courses, at intimate NBA-like arenas, is already inspiring TV executives.
