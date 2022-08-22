Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion — even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition — demanded on Friday that Gov. John Bel Edwards and the legislature call a special session to clarify the state's restrictions on the procedure.
WVNews
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwest Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
WVNews
Bills' investigation of Araiza didn't include alleged victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall said Friday the NFL team has not contacted him for details despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.”
WVNews
Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn't 'fluke'
ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state. And it will be an all-Black female crew, which, The Clarion Ledger...
WVNews
Growing our own
With the shortage of teachers across West Virginia a well-known fact, it is good to see the state Department of Education team up with higher education institutions in an effort to incentivize students to become educators. The Grown Your Own program allows high school students to learn more about the...
WVNews
LaVale Library to reopen with ribbon cutting
LaVALE, Md. (WV News) - The Allegany County Library System’s LaVale Library located at 815 National Highway in LaVale will welcome the public back into the library the weekend of Sept. 23-24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration. The events will mark the official reopening of the branch...
Comments / 0