Wingfield: Three Dolphins Quarterbacks?

Dolphins.com’s Travis Wingfield has noticed a trend at Dolphins Camp saying, “Our goal is to get to Week 1 as healthy as we can be.”

Therefore, several players have been held out of practice and games but one thing has impressed Wingfield, he says, “I thought the pockets stayed very clean this off-season.:”

When it comes to Tua Tagovailoa, Wingfield says, “I definitely see more confidence in his play and how he talks to the media.”

He adds, “The fans call him Tuscaloosa Tua, where you are a nice guy but you rip the other team’s hearts out on Sundays.”

Mike McDaniel continues to be precautious with some of his top players but it may be all part of his plan, Wingfield opines, “Why not hide your Ferrari and Lamborghini in the garage until game day.”

Finally, does it look like the team will keep three quarterbacks? Wingfield says, “I do not think it is crazy at all and Mike McDaniel says they will keep the best 53.”

Miami finishes off preseason Saturday at 7 p.m. against The Philadelphia Eagles.