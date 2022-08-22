ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 17

just a guy in NJ
4d ago

Boy the media really knows how to twist information. I know for a fact that the mandates really hurt morale and a lot of people left the field for it. I left NJ for Florida and haven't looked back since. I'm so happy for DeSantis. Anyone who believes this is blind AF!! No one should be happy about seeing people being literally forced to take something that they don't want that does not stop you from getting covid or spreading it. My body my choice but only when the media says it is ok I guess.

Reply(1)
22
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

Don’t ever forget the ongoing abuse of power by the Biden administration and Democrats governors!! Those who challenged them were labeled “self-centered”, “uncaring”, and “vaxxaphobes”. The careers of medical professionals who didn’t fall in line with the narrative were destroyed!! Thousands of people who refused the vaxx — who had natural immunity from prior infection — lost their jobs!! We endured unconstitutional overreach: lockdowns, quarantines, masks, and mandates for invasive tests and deadly vaxxes…. We were lied to, censored, and cancelled. We were labeled “conspiracy theorists” for sharing the facts. People were prevented from worship. NEVER FORGET THE TYRANNY — or it will be repeated!! Stand up for America! Stand up for liberty! Stand up for justice!! Vote out every dang Democrat and RINO on the ballot in November, and each upcoming election as their terms expire!! Restore our nation before we lose it!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(3)
18
WAKE UP America!
4d ago

The “effectiveness” they found was NOT preventing COVID outbreaks — but increasing vaxx rates among staff. This is SO surprising: staff mandates increased vaxx levels!!!! Duh! Get vaxxed or lose your job! Then replace those who refuse only with vaxxed — and look what such a policy does to your vaxx rates. Again I say — duh!!!!!

Reply
14
Related
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: 61% of Vaccinated Individuals Over 50 Are Likely to Get Fall COVID-19 Booster

Health care providers’ recommendations will make a difference, results of a new poll from the University of Michigan show. Approximately 61% of individuals aged 50 years or older who have already received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are very likely to get an updated booster shot this fall, according to the results of a poll conducted by the University of Michigan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Linus Covid#General Health#University Of Rochester#Cms#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive

While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones

People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
HEALTH
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy