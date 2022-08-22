ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Party

More say they’re ‘suffering’ than at any time since at least ‘08: poll

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
 4 days ago

More Americans are saying they’re “suffering” now than at any point in at least the past 14 years, a new poll released Monday reveals.

The Gallup “Life Evaluation” survey found that 5.6% of Americans say they’re suffering, up from 4.8% in April of this year and 4.7% in December 2008.

The poll classifies Americans as “thriving,” “struggling,” or “suffering” based on how they rate their current and future situation on a scale of 0 to 10.

5.6% of Americans say they’re suffering, up from 4.8% in April of this year.
Gallup
The “Life Evaluation” results were consistent across the political divide.
Gallup

Respondents who rate their current and future lives at a 4 or below are considered “suffering.” Those who give their current situation a 7 or higher and their anticipated situation at least an 8 are considered “thriving.”

The findings indicate that record inflation has taken a toll on Americas’ pocketbooks and well-being, with the suffering rate soaring higher than during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic (4% in December 2020).

“Economic conditions are likely a major contributing factor to these worsening scores,” Gallup said its analysis.

People wait in line to receive packages of food at a food bank.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Record inflation has taken a toll on Americans’ pocketbooks and well-being.
Helayne Seidman

“Despite the addition of 528,000 new jobs in July, persistently high inflation is creating a drag on the Gallup Economic Confidence Index, which is now at its lowest point since the Great Recession in 2009,” the venerable polling company said. “And even though the Consumer Price Index eased to 8.5% in July — triggering relief among many investors — inflation remains near a 40-year high and is the problem Americans cite most often today in an open-ended question.”

The surveyors added an estimated 98 million Americans have cut spending on health care or routine household expenses as a result of rising medical costs.

The misery index will likely be campaign fodder in this fall’s midterm, as Republicans seek to reclaim majorities in the House and Senate and President Biden and Democrats try to hold onto power. Another survey released on Sunday found that 75% of voters believe the US is on the wrong track , an ominous sign for Democrats.

The proportion of Republicans who said they were “suffering” doubled to 5.4% from 2.7% in June 2021.

Likewise, the proportion of Democrats identified as suffering also nearly doubled from last year — to 5.4% from 2.9%.

Meanwhile, 6.2% of respondents who identify as independent or not affiliated with a political party say they are suffering, up from 4.7% in June of last year.

The percentage of US adults estimated to be “thriving” also has steadily declined since it reached a record high of 59.2% in June 2021. Currently, 51.2% of Americans said they are thriving, the lowest since 48.2% said the same in December 2020.

The lowest recorded “thriving” rate of 46.4% occurred twice — in November 2008 amid the Great Recession and in late April 2020, during the initial economic shutdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Americans’ reports of experiencing stress also edged up to 48% from 43% in July 2021, though they remain well below the 60% recorded in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.

New York Post

New York Post

