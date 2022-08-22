ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery over how SUV of missing teen Kiely Rodni ended up in a reservoir

By Jack Morphet, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The discovery of the SUV belonging to missing teen Kiely Rodni about 20 to 40 feet from the shore of a local reservoir has left authorities on Monday questioning how the vehicle ended up submerged.

A 2013 Honda Silver CVR with plates matching Rodni’s and a body inside were dredged from Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday in what appears to be the end of the tragic saga .

Rodni went missing after attending a party near the reservoir on Aug 5. and hadn’t been seen since.

Kiely Rodni’s car getting pulled from Prosser Creek Reservoir on August 21, 2022.
Daniel William McKnight
Rodni went missing after attending a party in Truckee earlier this month.
findkiely.com
A volunteer dive team found the Honda CRV submerged with a body inside.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
The car was found 600 yards from the party.
Daniel William McKnight

The Honda was found just 50 feet from where Kiely’s phone last pinged, according to private investigator Stephen Fischer.

The vehicle was found upside down and about 14 feet underwater, diver Nick Rinn , who discovered the car, told The Post. The driver’s window was broken and there was a body in the backseat.

Searchers feel certain the car did not careen down the steep embankment that buttresses the party site where Kiely was last seen.

But the car was still found just around 600 yards from the party, which was held in a clearing of pine trees that overlooks the water.

It seems like the car entered the reservoir from the shores of a lakeside beach.

When driving from the remote party site, a left turn goes back to the campground, but a right turn leads to the beach. It’s likely Kiely took a right turn.

While the route into the water might be more clear than before, the motive remains unknown.

Authorities have yet to rule out foul play or suicide, and friends said Kiely was drinking the night she disappeared.

