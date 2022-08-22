ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Meade, FL

Fort Meade football looks to get back into postseason

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
In 2021, Jemalle Cornelius saw his Fort Meade football program finish .500 for the second time in five seasons.

But the 14th-year football coach is at the helm of a program that has had winning seasons in eight of those years. He knows what it takes to win. And to Cornelius, the formula is simple.

“To me, when you've got guys on the team that are self-driven, and kind of have some self-starters ... and I do feel like we do have that this year," he said. "We got some guys that don’t mind to speak up and kind of get things done. I think just the overall core leadership of this team is pretty good.”

Miners

Head Coach: Jemalle Cornelius (14th year)

Coaching Staff: Clinton Cornelius, Andre Camp, Henry Grace Jr., Eric Grace Jr., Eric Grace Sr., Anthony Russell, Maurice Russell, Channing Carithers, Frankie Lastinger, Adrian Neal, Cedric Simmons and Frank Town.

2021 Record: 5-5.

Last time in Playoffs: 2021, lost in regional quarterfinal.

Players to watch: WR/DB Josh Porter (Jr., 6-0, 170); WR/RB/DB Ja’Marion Davis (Sr., 6-0, 175); WR/DB Josiah Lozano (Jr., 5-8, 155); RB/DB Ryan Valdez (Sr., 5-8, 150); LB/RB Taijaeous Blandin (Sr., 5-11, 245); WR/DB Cyhdrin Simmons (Jr., 6-0, 175 ); QB Carson Montsdeoca (Jr. 6-3, 170); LB/RB Jayden Daniels (Sr. 5-11, 170); DL/FB Ashton White(Sr., 6-0, 220); OL/DL Nigel Coon (Sr., 5-10, 260); OL/DL Damian Silvia (Jr., 6-0, 270); OL/DL Michael Brown (Jr., 6-1); OL/DL David Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 250) DB/WR Jaylen Daniels (5-10, 255); FB, ILB Jack Barnett (Sr., 5-10, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 26 — Hardee

Sept. 1 — AACA (Winter Haven)

Sept. 8 — At Lakeland Christian

Sept. 16 — Mulberry

Sept. 23 — VCA

Sept. 29 — Discovery (Lake Alfred)

Oct. 7 — ACA (Winter Haven)

Oct. 21 — Tenoroc

Oct. 28 — At Frostproof

Nov. 4 — SCHS (Seffner)

OFFENSE

Your offense is only as good as the offensive line and Fort Meade intends to anchor that line with players such as Rodriguez, a third-team all-county player last year, as well as Coon, Silvia and Brown.

This offensive line will protect Hardee transfer quarterback Montsdeoca — a University of Florida commit as a pitcher — who threw the ball well a few weeks ago in a scrimmage even after just learning all the terminology over the spring and summer. Montsdeoca will spread the ball around to guys like Porter and Lazano.

Keeping the passing game respectable will be the running game, and Cornelius said he intends to run by committee with Blandin, Davis and Jayden Daniels.

These players will be in a spread power offense — 21 personnel, two backs and three wideouts.

“My No. 1 thing is you want to be balanced on offense,” Cornelius said. “I don’t have an offense per say. I just have to be multiple enough to be able to do what needs to be done given the situation.”

DEFENSE

The quarterback of the defense will be Barnett — a smart and cerebral player making all the calls. And on the outside is cornerback Simmons utilizing his size and athleticism.

Of course, the defense, which will be a 4-3-4 or a 4-4-3, will need the entire unit to complete a winning season for the first time since 2020.

OUTLOOK

Based on the 2021 season, the focus in the off-season for Cornelius was all about recovery. For two to three times a week, players focused on taking care of themselves, including getting in the cold tub in an effort to make sure their legs were refreshed.

"We really been focused on rest and recovery, keeping the kids fresh," Cornelius said. "Work them hard, but also get them back recovery-wise."

The Miners should be a rejuvenated team when the games matter.

fox13news.com

Former Lakeland mayor asks city for $800,000 to help small minority businesses

LAKELAND, Fla. - One of Lakeland's former mayors is asking the city for $800,000 to help small businesses owned by minorities and others. Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields wants the Black Business Investment Corporation and Prospera USA, which targets Latins, to set up shop in Lakeland. The organizations have been operating across the state for decades, including in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

DeSantis and Rubio make Tampa GOP rally stop, Hillsborough's teacher pay raise referendum goes to a recount and 7-foot gator wrangled at Florida middle school

Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Rain coverage will continue to go up on Thursday as tropical moisture increases. With more clouds, highs will be near 90. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Before you go out, get updates with...
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Multiple Road Closures to Slow Polk Traffic Starting Monday

Starting Monday, August 29, multiple heavy construction projects in Davenport, South Lakeland, Fort Meade, and Auburndale will slow traffic with road closures and detours. Installation of a reclaimed water line for a residential townhome project will close Holly Hill Grove Road 3 in Davenport Monday morning. Holly Hill Grove Road 3, which is currently unpaved and unpopulated, will remain closed after work is completed. The right-of-way between FDC Grove Road and U.S. 27 will be vacated and a new turnaround constructed west of the intersection of Holly Hill Grove and U.S. 27.
DAVENPORT, FL
