ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Two Indiana State football players killed in car crash

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Three Indiana State University students died in a car crash over the weekend. Two of them were football players for the school.

Caleb VanHooser, a 19-year-old defensive back, and Christian Eubanks, an 18-year-old linebacker and also Jayden Musili, 19, were identified as dead by the Vigo County Sheriff’s office.

Two other Indiana State football players, Omarion Dixon and John Moore, were in the car as well. They are listed in serious condition, but are out of intensive care.

“There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy,” Indiana State President Dr. Deborah Curtis said in a statement . “We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGOiP_0hQpnYu000
An Indiana State Sycamores flag
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148nJR_0hQpnYu000
An Indiana State University Sycamores cheerleader
Getty Images

In Riley, In., about 10 miles from the Indiana State campus, the vehicle containing the five students “suddenly veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire” early Sunday morning, according to NBC affiliate WTHR .

“It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families,” football coach Curt Mallory said. “Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”

“I can’t even begin to describe the pain we are all feeling today. Please take some time out of your day to pray for everyone involved. Fly high guys,” tweeted ISU quarterback Cade Chambers .

Comments / 0

Related
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Indiana high school football: New Pal's defense dominates in 49-0 win over Decatur Central

It took New Palestine head coach Kyle Ralph all of two days to realize his team turned the page on a disappointing 2021 season. "We usually will take a couple of weeks off, and these guys were literally begging and begging and begging me to open the weight room back up the week after we lost (to Cathedral in the 5A state playoffs)," Ralph said. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy