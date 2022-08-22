ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Winter Haven makes arrest in fatal July 4 shooting. Victim's family says it's the wrong guy

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
 4 days ago
WINTER HAVEN — An arrest in the July 4 shooting in Winter Haven that killed Demetrick Brown has not brought closure to his family, but left it more deeply divided.

Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan announced this weekend that 47-year-old Bernard Footman was arrested in Brown's death, based on eyewitness testimony and evidence. Footman faces six felony charges, including of second-degree murder with a firearm and two felony counts of second-degree attempted murder.

After an investigation spanning nearly seven weeks, the news was not a relief to Brown's family, some of whom said they think police may have the wrong suspect. Footman is Brown's great-uncle.

"We don't feel like my uncle did it because we know he wouldn't do this to us, not to himself, not to Demetrick," Roger Campbell, Brown's father, said at Monday's press conference. "The wrong man is going to prison and the real killer is out there on the street laughing and kicking cause my uncle's in prison for something he didn't do."

Brannan said detectives followed the evidence in the July 4 shooting on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 2nd Street NE and 5th Street NE shortly before midnight. The chief said a physical fight broke out between individuals traveling with Footman and a different group.

Brown was not involved in the altercation between the groups, police said.

What's the evidence?

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene on the night of the shooting, Brannon said. The chief said these matched shell casings found inside the unspecified truck Footman was driving, which was seized as evidence.

When Footman was taken into custody, officers recovered firearms, one of which used the same type of ammunition as the shell casings found on scene, according to Brannan. The chief did not provide the specific make and model of the gun, describing it as an "AR pistol."

A verbal dispute broke out Monday morning between the police chief and the family about what type of firearm was responsible for killing Brown.

The police chief said Footman admitted to firing a gun into the air at the Independence Day celebration. Several eyewitnesses have told police they saw Footman firing toward the crowd, Brannan said.

"As it works in our country [Footman] is not presumed guilty right now," the chief said. "There is enough probable cause for those charges to go through."

Charlie Byrd, Winter Haven's public safety director, said the city's detectives worked around the clock conducting numerous interviews. Byrd said Footman should not have been in possession of a firearm as a prior convicted felon.

"Our detectives will continue to follow every lead when it's presented to us, and we will follow up with that," he said. "The bottom line is right now the evidence points to that person."

Family's doubt

Several individuals at the impromptu Independence Day block party were firing guns into the air in celebration, Campbell said, including a firearm owned by Brown. The father said Brown had approached individuals asking them to stop and was standing by himself at the time he was shot.

Campbell told The Ledger the family has not been told what type of ammunition his son was shot with.

Timothy Footman of Bartow said he feels Winter Haven police are taking the "very easy way out" by placing blame on his older brother, who has a felony record.

"The city is totally against him. In the beginning of this, the first suspect was him," Timothy Footman said. "They know him, they know the mentality he used to have."

Timothy Footman said his brother served about 14 years in federal prison on drug-related charges, specifically marijuana, and possession of a firearm. He was released roughly two and half years ago and it changed his outlook on life, he said.

Campbell said his son and Bernard Footman frequently were together and there was no strife between them. There's been a lot of social media discussion about the events leading up to the shooting that suggest other possible suspects, Campbell said.

Inger Gertman, Brown's aunt, said she thinks it's possible Bernard Footman did shoot and kill Brown. "I believe with the wild shooting, he got shot," she said.

The arrest has created a rift between the family members.

"All of us are close," Campbell said. "It's a tragedy."

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

Comments / 8

Gail barnes
3d ago

They do make mistakes, but sometimes they choose a person just to close the case. Very Sad if they do have the wrong person.. They have good evidence??

Reply
3
 

