Alabama State

Gov. Ivey makes first public appearance since Aug. 2; won't answer questions about treatments

By Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Gov. Kay Ivey made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks on Monday, but declined to answer questions about whether she had undergone any recent medical treatment.

Ivey, who visited Dalraida Elementary School on Monday, accused members of the media of "wanting to will this rumor into being, and it just ain't going to happen."

"I've got a clean bill of health from the doctors, and I'm looking forward to serving for four more years as governor," she said.

Asked if she had undergone any recent medical treatments, Ivey repeated her answer almost verbatim, similar to a statement the office sent out about the questions last week .

Ivey made her most recent public appearance at a groundbreaking in Prattville on Aug. 2. While her office released statements from the governor in the week after, they did not provide photographs of the governor or a weekly schedule. AL.com reported on Aug. 11 that neither Ivey's office nor her campaign had responded to questions about her health or whereabouts.

After the publication of that story, the Advertiser sent the same questions to the governor's office. Gina Maiola, a spokeswoman for Ivey, released a statement saying Ivey was "doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free."

The governor's office has since released photos of Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and meeting members of a nonprofit on the Alabama State Capitol steps, along with meetings in her office. The office has said Ivey is healthy, but has not responded to questions about any treatments that Ivey may have received over the past several weeks.

Physicians diagnosed Ivey with lung cancer in 2019. The governor underwent radiation treatments, and the office said in January 2020 that the treatments appeared to have eliminated the cancer.

Ivey visited STEM classrooms at Dalraida on Monday and spoke briefly with students working on programming and engineering projects.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com .

