The Tennessee Titans waived wide receiver Terry Godwin, linebacker Justin Lawler and waived-injured defensive backs Shakur Brown and Shyheim Carter on Monday.

The roster moves get the Titans closer to the next preseason roster cutdown number, as all NFL teams must cut to no more than 80 players by 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday. It's the last roster cutdown until the 53-man regular season rosters are set on Aug. 30.

Godwin, a Georgia alum, had just 12 snaps and no targets in the Titans' preseason win over Tampa Bay on Saturday. He was a former seventh-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Lawler, from SMU, was a former Rams special teamer who played 21 defensive snaps against Tampa Bay and did not record a statistic.

Brown had a team-high five tackles in Saturday's win.

Carter, an Alabama alum, spent time on the Titans practice squad last season.

The Titans wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans waive four players, including WR Terry Godwin