Grant Wolfram basking in history of Texas League in Double-A season with Frisco Roughriders

Grant Wolfram has a lot of time to reflect on long bus rides around Texas.

Now in Double-A in the minor leagues with the Frisco Roughriders, the Hamilton graduate is part of the historical Texas League, and every bus ride provides a look into the history of baseball.

“It is pretty cool going to all of these places. Went to San Antonio and saw the Alamo and the River Walk. It was crazy,” Wolfram said. “It is just cool to see different cities and play ball there. I like looking into baseball history and who has played everywhere. We talk about that kind of stuff in the bullpen a lot.”

The Texas League has been in operation since 1902.

It has seen 14 Hall of Famers: Roberto Alomar, Willard Brown, Dennis Eckersley, Hank Greenberg, Chick Hafey, Willie McCovey, Joe Medwick, Joe Morgan, Brooks Robinson, Ron Santo, Al Simmons, Don Sutton, Billy Williams an Dick Williams.

Greenberg, Simmons and Medwick were stars in the majors in the 1930s, McCovey hit 500 career home runs, Robinson had the best glove at third in history and Billy Williams had the sweetest swing for the Cubs, while Brown was the first Black player to homer in the American League and played in the Texas League after his Negro League and Major League career.

The Frisco Roughriders, a Texas Rangers affiliate, were a little later to the history, but have had some key moments. They were founded in 2003, won the league title in 2004, and have followed the Texas League history of having elite players. The team has seen major league All-Stars Ian Kinsler, Adrian Gonzalez and Chris Davis suit up for them.

Wolfram is now suiting up for the Roughriders and facing Double-A talent.

It was an adjustment at first. Wolfram was hoping to be a starting pitcher, as he was last season for the Hickory Crawdads in High-A, but a rough spring, coupled with the team getting a flurry of recent high draft picks, relegated him to the bullpen where the 6-foot-7 lefty has been strong.

“It was rough at the beginning. I struggled in the spring,” he said. “Making the Double-A team was really good. I was grateful to make the team out of spring training. I struggled with command. It was more mental. I ended up getting a sports psychologist and that has really helped me get back on track. I feel like it is has changed my career, really.”

Physically, Wolfram has been in top form, his fastball topping out at 97 miles per hour, regularly topping 95.

“I try to keep it light in the bullpen. It is relaxing in the bullpen talking with the guys and we know each other. We are locked in on the game, but we talk about the game and what we all see,” he said. “When I start to get loose, I get amped up and take some pre-workout work. I give myself a jolt and when I run out there, my adrenaline is pumping and it is all-about every pitch.”

He is 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA out of the bullpen. He has struck out 56 in 44 innings.

“It is all about getting ahead in the count. I don’t know if the bullpen is my future. I was going to start out of spring training, but I lost that job this year. My velocity is up and my stuff has played well in 1-2 inning stints. So wherever I can make a team, I will do that,” he said. “I have done a little bit of everything from late-inning relief to starting. Wherever I can make a team and keep moving up."

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.