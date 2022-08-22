ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beekman, NY

Fire destroys buildings at Barton Orchards in Beekman

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

BEEKMAN — A fire involving a propane truck destroyed buildings at Barton Orchards on Monday afternoon.

Smoke was seen rising above the popular family destination on Apple Tree Lane as emergency responders swarmed the site known for its weekend festivals, pick-your-own trees and petting zoo.

The orchard said in a Facebook post that all of its employees and animals were safe. It was unclear which buildings on its campus were destroyed; the orchard did not mention the buildings in its post.

“We are thankful for fire and first responders who are still battling what is left of the fire,” it read. “We will keep everyone posted.”

The Beekman Fire Company said in a Facebook post that two buildings and numerous vehicles were destroyed, and heat damaged several of the surrounding buildings.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. It was the result of a propane delivery truck leak, Dutchess County officials said.

Firefighters were challenged by "the rapid fire spread fueled by propane," the Beekman Fire Company said. People were evacuated from the immediate area and surrounding neighborhoods as the blaze burned, the company said.

Firefighters worked to cool the propane truck tank and contain the spread of the flames. The fire was under control after about three hours, with firefighters remaining there until about 7 p.m.

One firefighter had a minor injury, but no one else was hurt, the fire company said.

Beekman-Poughquag Road was closed from Beekman Road to Recreation Road for a couple of hours while first responders worked at the scene. Power outages were also reported in the area during the fire.

The Beekman Fire Company said 28 vehicles from numerous fire departments assisted. Firefighters from Union Vale, Pawling, East Fishkill, LaGrange, Dover, Hughsonville, New Hackensack, Millbrook, East Clinton, Patterson and Kent responded to the scene, while Roosevelt, Pleasant Valley, Glenham and New Milford stood by.

The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Sheriff's Office also helped, as well as the state police and state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Dutchess County Fair: See what to do, what's new this year

Beagles: Rescued dogs find care in Wappinger, spark adoption interest

Deer: What to know about protecting against fatal diseases

The 175-acre property is a popular destination, with attractions including an apple orchard, tap room and farm market, with events regularly held on the property.

"Customer Appreciation Weekend" was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and such musicians as Andrew Jordan and Mike Hamel were scheduled to perform in the tap room Friday and Saturday.

While fall apple picking is what most associate with the orchard, peaches are the fruit highlighted on the farm's website for this coming weekend.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Fire destroys buildings at Barton Orchards in Beekman

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beekman, NY
City
Patterson, NY
City
East Fishkill, NY
City
Pleasant Valley, NY
City
Millbrook, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Kent, NY
Beekman, NY
Crime & Safety
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Refreshingly New Smoothie Location Opening in Carmel, NY

Soon there will be a brand new place to get delicious smoothies and other healthy food options. It can be very hard to eat healthy these days and often it's easier to just stop and get fast food in a hurry. However, we are lucky here in the Hudson Valley to have many places that serve healthy options and make it easy to eat healthy on the fly.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
96.9 WOUR

One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?

Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway

Greenburgh, New York – On August 21, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. At approximately 12:34 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames. Yonkers and Fairview Fire Departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant. Greenburgh Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced the victim, Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of Bronx, NY, deceased at the scene.
GREENBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#County Fairs#Apple Orchard#Accident#Barton Orchards#Apple Tree Lane#The Beekman Fire Company#Beekman Poughquag Road
WestfairOnline

Robeks to offer first New York location in Carmel

The Robeks smoothie chain will be opening its first New York location next month in Putnam County. The new outlet will be located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel. A ribbon-cutting opening ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 17 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Robeks was founded in 1996 and has approximately...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications

Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Hudson Valley Post

Ulster vs Dutchess: Who Won New York’s Battle in Hudson Valley

Democrats and Republicans in the Hudson Valley decided the fate of a swing district in New York State. Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District. Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess...
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Florence Carmela

Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say

A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United StatesNational Park Service (NPS) Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
803
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy