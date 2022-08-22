Fire destroys buildings at Barton Orchards in Beekman

BEEKMAN — A fire involving a propane truck destroyed buildings at Barton Orchards on Monday afternoon.

Smoke was seen rising above the popular family destination on Apple Tree Lane as emergency responders swarmed the site known for its weekend festivals, pick-your-own trees and petting zoo.

The orchard said in a Facebook post that all of its employees and animals were safe. It was unclear which buildings on its campus were destroyed; the orchard did not mention the buildings in its post.

“We are thankful for fire and first responders who are still battling what is left of the fire,” it read. “We will keep everyone posted.”

The Beekman Fire Company said in a Facebook post that two buildings and numerous vehicles were destroyed, and heat damaged several of the surrounding buildings.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. It was the result of a propane delivery truck leak, Dutchess County officials said.

Firefighters were challenged by "the rapid fire spread fueled by propane," the Beekman Fire Company said. People were evacuated from the immediate area and surrounding neighborhoods as the blaze burned, the company said.

Firefighters worked to cool the propane truck tank and contain the spread of the flames. The fire was under control after about three hours, with firefighters remaining there until about 7 p.m.

One firefighter had a minor injury, but no one else was hurt, the fire company said.

Beekman-Poughquag Road was closed from Beekman Road to Recreation Road for a couple of hours while first responders worked at the scene. Power outages were also reported in the area during the fire.

The Beekman Fire Company said 28 vehicles from numerous fire departments assisted. Firefighters from Union Vale, Pawling, East Fishkill, LaGrange, Dover, Hughsonville, New Hackensack, Millbrook, East Clinton, Patterson and Kent responded to the scene, while Roosevelt, Pleasant Valley, Glenham and New Milford stood by.

The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, Hazmat, Fire Investigation and Sheriff's Office also helped, as well as the state police and state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

The 175-acre property is a popular destination, with attractions including an apple orchard, tap room and farm market, with events regularly held on the property.

"Customer Appreciation Weekend" was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and such musicians as Andrew Jordan and Mike Hamel were scheduled to perform in the tap room Friday and Saturday.

While fall apple picking is what most associate with the orchard, peaches are the fruit highlighted on the farm's website for this coming weekend.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Fire destroys buildings at Barton Orchards in Beekman