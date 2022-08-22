ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Newport's PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation renamed after new naming rights deal

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOhVz_0hQpnGGA00

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation is getting a new name.

MegaCorp Logistics recently announced the purchase of the venue's naming rights. It will now be called MegaCorp Pavilion, according to a tweet posted Monday morning.

“My wife and I called Greater Cincinnati home for 17 years,” said Ryan Legg, CEO and founder of MegaCorp Logistics, in a statement. “Having lived in both the Kentucky and Ohio sides of town, it gives us personal joy to sponsor such an amazing musical venue that we know will bring incredible live entertainment to the area.”

Earlier this year, MegaCorp announced it was moving its Cincinnati office to the Ovation on the River community development in Newport, Kentucky. With the new office adjacent to the venue, the company believes the partnership with venue owners PromoWest and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) Presents will aid in achieving its goal of doubling its operation team, said Bob Klare, president of MegaCorp Logistics.

“Their proximity to the venue and their enthusiasm lines up perfectly with our goals and mission. We look forward to a great, long-term partnership as we approach the one-year anniversary of the opening of our state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor venue," said PromoWest Productions CEO and AEG Presents Regional Vice President Scott Stienecker.

The newly named MegaCorp Pavilion hosts over 100 shows and events per year. As the area’s first indoor/outdoor concert venue in Newport, Kentucky, the venue has hosted notable performances from The Killers, The Avett Brothers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Jelly Roll. Upcoming performances include Zach Bryan, The 1975, AWOLNATION, and Marc Rebillet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Business
Newport, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Newport, KY
City
River, KY
Newport, KY
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Rebillet
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy