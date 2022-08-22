Manchester United Fans Sang "Joel Glazer's Gonna Die" Amid Glazers Out Protest

Following the bad results Manchester United has had in the last couple of years the fans got tired of the Glazer ownership and are demanding them to sell the club.

The owners have shown how little they care about the Old Trafford side during this summer by not wanting to back Erik Ten Hag on his squad restructure.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This triggered a bad start as the squad barely improved with a couple of signings and only provoked the fans that were already furious with the current owners.

For today's game against bitter rivals Liverpool, the Manchester United fanbase has organized a march with the purpose of protesting against the poor ownership of the Glazer family.

The Red Devils' supporters want the Glazers out of Old Trafford and have gathered inside the Tollgate shortly before the march begins.

According to a report from Journalist Dan Sheldon from The Athletic UK , Manchester United fans sang "Joel Glazer's gonna die" at the Tollgate 40 minutes before the march.

This event has shown how desperate the club's supporters are for new ownership and hopefully, for the sake of Manchester United they will be heard.

