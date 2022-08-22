ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Gary Busey arrested in New Jersey; charged with sexual offenses

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

Character actor and Malibu resident Gary Busey has been arrested in New Jersey charged with criminal sexual contact. The actor best known for his 1978 lead role in the movie “The Buddy Holly Story” was in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend from August 12 through August 14 for the Monster-Mania Convention. Police were called to the hotel where the convention was held to investigate a report of a sex offense.

Police charged the 78-year-old with four crimes. Busey faces two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and a disorderly conduct charge. Authorities say the Academy Award nominee allegedly groped at least two victims.

No further details have been released at this time.

CNN

Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them

At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.
