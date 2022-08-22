The Cats’ Callis cannon

BOLIVAR, Mo. — He doesn’t care how he gets his yards.

“I mean, if they both ended a touchdown, I don’t really care,” SBU senior quarterback Cooper Callis said.

But he gets a lot of them.

Callis, a Jackson, Missouri, native, transferred from Fullerton College in the spring of 2020.

“This will be your number three for me,” Callis said.

In eight of his 14 games in a bearcats uniform, he has thrown for more than 300 yards.

“I’ve had games where I felt sore after, but nothing really where ever my arm was sore,” Callis said.

In 2021 he broke the school records for pass yards in a season, pass touchdowns in a season, completion percentage, pass yards per game, which also led the country, and set the single-game school records for pass yards and pass touchdown.

“I mean, my job’s not too hard. I just got to give it to the guys who can make the plays,” Callis said. Luckily we have a whole lot of guys who can do that for me. So yeah, I mean, I always tell them they know how much I appreciate them. I always tell them things after any play they make for me.”

“He’s a dog,” SBU linebacker Coleton Smith said. “So getting to go against him in practice it makes us better. Any time when we can either get a pick or get that turnover against him. And, you know, that it’s it’s good because he’s he’s the best out there.”

Callis will have a special honor this season.

Team captain.

“I mean, just earning the respect from my teammates is huge,” Callis said. “I mean, those guys mean the world to me. So having the respect and being voted that with Colton is a huge honor for sure.”

“You know, obviously having him return lead our offense is add some stability there for our wide receivers and consistency that we hope for going into the season,” SBU head coach Robert Clardy said. “He’s an even-keeled guy. Doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low in the lows and is a great leader of our football team on the offense.”

He returns as the only two-time GLVC Offensive Player of the Year in conference history.

The numbers and accolades are nice, but all that matters to the ‘Cats this season.

“Wins,” Callis said. “We don’t care as much about, you know, individual statistics. We know those will come with how well we play. But all we care about really going into the season is wins.”

