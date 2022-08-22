ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

The Cats’ Callis cannon

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnR4M_0hQpmxjq00

BOLIVAR, Mo. — He doesn’t care how he gets his yards.

“I mean, if they both ended a touchdown, I don’t really care,” SBU senior quarterback Cooper Callis said.

But he gets a lot of them.

Callis, a Jackson, Missouri, native, transferred from Fullerton College in the spring of 2020.

“This will be your number three for me,” Callis said.

In eight of his 14 games in a bearcats uniform, he has thrown for more than 300 yards.

“I’ve had games where I felt sore after, but nothing really where ever my arm was sore,” Callis said.

In 2021 he broke the school records for pass yards in a season, pass touchdowns in a season, completion percentage, pass yards per game, which also led the country, and set the single-game school records for pass yards and pass touchdown.

Callis’s record day not enough as Bearcats fall to Findlay

“I mean, my job’s not too hard. I just got to give it to the guys who can make the plays,” Callis said. Luckily we have a whole lot of guys who can do that for me. So yeah, I mean, I always tell them they know how much I appreciate them. I always tell them things after any play they make for me.”

“He’s a dog,” SBU linebacker Coleton Smith said. “So getting to go against him in practice it makes us better. Any time when we can either get a pick or get that turnover against him. And, you know, that it’s it’s good because he’s he’s the best out there.”

From the ‘sticks’ to leading the nation

Callis will have a special honor this season.

Team captain.

“I mean, just earning the respect from my teammates is huge,” Callis said. “I mean, those guys mean the world to me. So having the respect and being voted that with Colton is a huge honor for sure.”

“You know, obviously having him return lead our offense is add some stability there for our wide receivers and consistency that we hope for going into the season,” SBU head coach Robert Clardy said. “He’s an even-keeled guy. Doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low in the lows and is a great leader of our football team on the offense.”

He returns as the only two-time GLVC Offensive Player of the Year in conference history.

The numbers and accolades are nice, but all that matters to the ‘Cats this season.

SBU picked 4th in GLVC preseason poll

“Wins,” Callis said. “We don’t care as much about, you know, individual statistics. We know those will come with how well we play. But all we care about really going into the season is wins.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Nixa, Webb City open season with blockbuster meeting

NIXA, Mo., — For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. “It’s kind of like Christmas, so we’re excited to get started,” Nixa head coach John Perry said. Week one of the high school football season has arrived in Missouri. And it doesn’t get any better than this as Nixa travels to Webb […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Anoa’i brothers to savor last Evangel season together

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will kick off the college football season in the Ozarks Thursday night at Nixa’s Eagle stadium. It’s the last season for Evangel in the Heart of America Conference. It’s also the last season that two brothers will play together for the Valor. And they intend to make it special. The 2022 […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Shelley raises the bar on Bear expectations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the new football season in a little more than a week. And they’ll do it as the eighth-ranked team in the nation in the FCS coaches poll. One big reason for the high expectations is quarterback Jason Shelley. He’s only played in a dozen games as a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bolivar, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
City
Bolivar, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Dickerson Park Zoo mourns death of cougar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 18-year-old cougar Aidan was humanely euthanized today, Thursday, August 25th, due to declining health related to aging, including chronic renal failure. Life expectancy for cougars in human care is between 18-20 years. “I can’t speak highly enough about all the work everyone did to treat all of Aidan’s health issues,” said Dickerson Park […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton College#American Football#College Football#Sbu
KOLR10 News

First Missouri Buc-ee’s breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The highly anticipated Buc-ee’s convenient store and gas station broke ground off of Mulroy Road northeast of Springfield. “We don’t have much here on this side of the north side of the interstate,” Councilman Abe McGull said. “Not only is this location ideal for them off the interstate I-44, but it’s ideally […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How Nixa’s school garden will help the entire community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Students in Nixa will soon have more room to grow fresh food on school grounds. It’s possible due to the USDA’s Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant will result in $300,000 being awarded to the school. The current greenhouse with tower gardens is located at the John Thomas School of Discovery. Through […]
NIXA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri State University students and staff split on loan forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Many sources say President Biden could be forgiving up to $10,000 for federal student loan borrowers who make less than $125,000 annually.  The potential announcement has Missouri State students talking.  “Well, it’s exciting to me because I would like education to be more accessible for more people,” Jade Zickefoose said. “Not everybody has […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy