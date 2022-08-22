ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ECI volleyball Week 1 recap: Emilee Hill, Camryn Wise reach coveted milestones

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — Indiana High School volleyball officially began on Aug. 13, and East Central Indiana teams have been busy over the last 10 days.

Some top local players have already reached notable career milestones, and there have been several terrific individual performances that have carried teams to victory.

Let's look at the top happenings from the first week-plus of the 2022 ECI volleyball season:

Notebook

Yorktown's Emilee Hill gets 2,000th career assist: The Tigers hosted Avon and Bellmont on Saturday, Aug. 20, when senior Emilee Hill totaled 31 assists in the two matches to surpass 2,000 assists in her career. Her effort helped her team win both contests, and the All-State setter has a chance to surpass 500 career kills 800 career digs this season as well.

Wapahani's Camryn Wise gets 1,000th career kill: Wapahani opened its season with four matches in the Crown Point tournament, going 2-2. But senior Camryn Wise started the season off on a high note by earning her 1,000th career kill by totaling 29 kills across the four contests. She also tallied her 200th career dig and should soon surpass 200 career blocks.

Yorktown's Addi Applegate gets 500th career dig: Despite being just a sophomore, Tigers libero Addi Applegate already notched her 500th career dig when she tallied 30 between two matches on Saturday. She is averaging 14.3 digs per match so far in her career.

Wapahani's Macie Bowden gets 500th career dig: With seven digs in the Raiders' first match of the season, senior Macie Bowden surpassed 500 career digs. She's a versatile players for Wapahani and should soon reached 2,500 career assists.

Notable individual performances

Macie Bowden, Wapahani: In a 3-0 sweep at Delta on Aug. 16, the Wapahani senior notched season-highs in assists (34) and digs (12).

Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester: In Saturday's 3-1 victory at Randolph Southern, the senior dominated with a career-high 20 kills and five blocks.

Kaylyn Denney, Blue River : In a 3-0 sweep against Randolph Southern on Aug. 13, the Blue River junior tallied a career-high 32 assists.

Maciah Driskill, Blue River: In a 3-0 sweep of Randolph Southern on Aug. 13, the Vikings junior earned a career-high 21 kills, as well as seven digs and two aces.

Emilee Finley, Daleville: In a 3-1 victory at Wes-Del on Aug. 16, the Daleville senior notched season-highs in assists (40) and digs (10).

Emilee Hill, Yorktown: Despite the 3-2 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on Aug. 18, the Tigers senior enjoyed a strong all-around performance by notching a season-high 14 kills with four blocks, 13 digs and 17 assists.

Kate Martin, New Castle: In Saturday's 3-1 victory against Center Grove, the Trojans senior had season-highs in assists (28) and digs (13).

Jaelyn Morris, Blackford: In a 3-0 win against Randolph Southern on Aug. 17, the Bruins sophomore tallied career-high 23 digs, as well as 15 receptions.

Abby Reed, Daleville: In a 3-1 victory at Wes-Del on Aug. 16, the Broncos senior compiled a career-high 14 kills, as well as season-highs in digs (11) and receptions (22).

Camryn Wise, Wapahani: In a 3-0 sweep at Delta on Aug. 16, the Raiders senior tallied season-highs in kills (17) and blocks (three) while adding seven digs.

Match results

Blackford Bruins (1-5, 0-1 CIC)

Aug. 13 - L against Peru 2-1 (25-23, 13-25, 11-15)

Aug. 13 - L against LaVille 2-1 (24-26, 25-18, 12-15)

Aug. 13 - L against Rensselaer Central 2-0 (17-25, 7-25)

Aug. 15 - L at South Adams 3-0 (10-25, 10-25, 10-25)

Aug. 17 - W at home against Randolph Southern 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-11)

Aug. 18 - L at Frankton 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-10)

Blue River Vikings (2-1, 1-1 MEC)

Aug. 13 - W at home against Randolph Southern 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-8)

Aug. 13 - W at home against Knightstown 3-0 (25-5, 25-21, 25-10)

Aug. 17 - L at home against Wes-Del 3-0 (15-25, 20-25, 19-25)

Cowan Blackhawks (0-2, 0-1 MEC)

Aug. 15 - L at Winchester 3-1 (16-25, 19-25, 25-17, 6-25)

Aug. 19 - L at home against Daleville 3-0 (23-25, 14-25, 8-25)

Daleville Broncos (3-0, 2-0 MEC)

Aug. 15 - W at Tri 3-0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-10)

Aug. 16 - W at Wes-Del 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23)

Aug. 19 - W at Cowan 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-8)

Delta Eagles (3-2, 0-0 HHC)

Aug. 16 - L at home against Wapahani 3-0 (20-25, 18-25, 15-25)

Aug. 18 - W at home against Jay County 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-10)

Aug. 20 - W at Bishop Chatard 2-0 (25-17, 25-19)

Aug. 20 - W against Union County 2-0 (25-15, 25-17)

Aug. 20 - L against Noblesville 2-0 (16-25, 19-25)

Jay County Patriots (0-2, 0-0 ACAC)

Aug. 16 - L at home against Madison-Grant 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 10-25, 15-25)

Aug. 18 - L at Delta 3-0 (18-25, 15-25, 10-25)

Monroe Central Golden Bears (1-2, 0-0 MEC)

Aug. 13 - L at Elwood 3-0 (23-25, 22-25, 26-28)

Aug. 16 - W at home against Union City 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 26-24)

Aug. 18 - L at home against Burris 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-6)

Muncie Burris Owls (3-2, 0-0 PAAC)

Aug. 15 - W at home against Hagerstown 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7)

Aug. 18 - W at Monroe Central 3-0 (25-8, 25-5, 25-6)

Aug. 20 - W against Guerin Catholic 2-0 (25-22, 25-22)

Aug. 20 - L against Triton Central 2-1 (23-25, 25-21, 10-15)

Aug. 20 - L against Park Tudor 2-0 (17-25, 18-25)

Muncie Central Bearcats (1-4, 0-0 in NCC)

Aug. 16 - L at Alexandria 3-0 (18-25, 18-25, 16-25)

Aug. 17 - L at Yorktown 3-0 (1-25, 12-25, 6-25)

Aug. 20 - W at Kokomo 2-1 (13-25, 25-17, 15-11)

Aug. 20 - L against Whiteland 2-0 (23-25, 23-25)

Aug. 20 - L against Pike 2-0 (16-25, 10-25)

New Castle Trojans (2-0, 0-0 HHC)

Aug. 18 - W at Centerville 3-0 (25-17, 25-6, 25-6)

Aug. 20 - W at home against Center Grove 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22)

Shenandoah Raiders (1-1, 0-0 MEC)

Aug. 17 - L at Alexandria 3-0 (15-25, 10-25, 18-25)

Aug. 20 - W at home against Union City 2-0 (25-20, 25-20)

Union Rockets (0-1, 0-0 MEC)

Aug. 20 - L at Alexandria 2-0 (11-25, 21-25)

Wapahani Raiders (3-2, 0-0 MEC)

Aug. 13 - L against Cathedral 2-1 (18-25, 25-17, 8-15)

Aug. 13 - W against Lake Central 2-0 (25-19, 28-26)

Aug. 13 - W against Illiana Christian 2-0 (25-18, 25-17)

Aug. 13 - L against Brownsburg 2-0 (21-25, 23-25)

Aug. 16 - W at Delta 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-15)

Wes-Del Warriors (1-1, 1-1 MEC)

Aug. 16 - L at home against Daleville 3-1 (23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25)

Aug. 17 - W at Blue River 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-19)

Winchester Golden Falcons (3-1, 0-0 TEC)

Aug. 15 - W at home against Cowan 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 17-25, 25-6)

Aug. 17 - W at home against Richmond 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18)

Aug. 18 - L at South Adams 3-0 (13-25, 12-25, 17-25)

Aug. 20 - W at Randolph Southern 3-1 (25-13, 21-25, 25-8, 25-5)

Yorktown Tigers (4-1, 0-0 HHC)

Aug. 15 - W at home against Westfield 3-0 (27-25, 25-14, 25-11)

Aug. 17 - W at home against Muncie Central 3-0 (25-1, 25-12, 25-6)

Aug. 18 - L against Brebeuf Jesuit Prep 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 8-15)

Aug. 20 - W at home against Avon 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-20)

Aug. 20 W at home against Bellmont 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 28-26)

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: ECI volleyball Week 1 recap: Emilee Hill, Camryn Wise reach coveted milestones

The Star Press

The Star Press

