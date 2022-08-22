Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Bartees Strange – “Gang Signs” (Freddie Gibbs & ScHoolboy Q Cover)
Bartees Strange’s music has always mixed and matched genres, blending elements of indie rock and hip-hop among other sounds. Today he gives us one of his more straightforward genre melds: an acoustic rendition of a rap song. As an Amazon exclusive, Bartees has covered last year’s Freddie Gibbs/ScHoolboy Q collab “Gang Signs.” He manages to sound like a rapper and a troubadour at the same time, dropping bars like “Fuck 12, suck a dick” while plucking and strumming. Check it out at Amazon Music or below.
Stereogum
Lil Tjay Shares First Update Since Being Shot Seven Times
The 21-year-old rapper Lil Tjay was shot earlier this summer in New Jersey and has had a long road to recovery. But today he’s made his first public statement since the shooting with a brief Instagram video. “I’m just checking in with y’all. I just want to say thank...
Stereogum
Girlpool Break Up
Girlpool are breaking up. “After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” the band wrote in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”
Stereogum
Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)
Here’s a collab that feels like a flex on the part of both parties. On the latest single from her debut full-length The Hardest Part, Noah Cyrus joins forces with Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Recorded in Seattle at Gibbard’s studio, “Every Beginning Ends” is a soft acoustic ballad tinged with pedal steel, documenting the end of a romantic relationship. “You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone,” Cyrus and Gibbard sing in harmony. “But I’m finding that harder the more that I’m falling out of love with you.” It reminds me of A.A. Bondy or some other sad-eyed post-Heartbreaker alt-country troubadour.
Stereogum
New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria
If you’ve got any love in your heart for the post-hardcore superstars of the ’00s, then you will probably be psyched to learn about the existence of L.S. Dunes, a new band that features veterans from some of that moment’s biggest acts. L.S. Dunes’ lineup is nothing but heavy hitters. The singer is Circa Survive’s Anthony Green. The guitarists are My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever. The rhythm section comes straight from Thursday: Bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule. These guys all know what they’re doing.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
R.A.P. Ferreira - "Black Paladin's Theme (free take)" R.A.P. Ferreira, the man formerly known as Milo, has cultivated a rep as an insular, idiosyncratic rap mind, a man whose lyrics and delivery are so knotty and dense with allusions that you need to sit down with his records and analyze them with talmudic dedication. He’s done so well at this that he can come out with a song where he calls himself the beta tester of poems and the rogue ronin who roams, and we’ll be like, “Whoa, he made a normal rap song!” “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” might not be normal by most standards, but it moves. It’s got energy. As Ferreira’s work has trended in the direction of beat poetry lately, this song stands out for its sheer joy and propulsion. Ferreira remains drunk on language and cadence, and you can still spend all day picking his words apart. But you can also just bop to this. You should just bop to this. —Tom.
Stereogum
Home Turns 20
Last week, I wrote about being blacklisted. I was technically posting a 20th anniversary tribute to Neko Case’s third album, but the concept also applies – for much more well-known reasons – to country-pop icons the Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks). It applies so much, in fact, that being blacklisted nearly overshadowed their entire career. It almost destroyed them.
Stereogum
Sector – “Writing On The Wall”
There’s a particular form of brutal neck-crank metallic hardcore that only seems to come out of the Midwest. The Chicago band Sector is a fine example of that whole phenomenon. Sector features members of bands like MH Chaos and Hold My Own, and their whole style is powerfully ignorant caveman shit. If you’re in the right frame of mind, their sound can be satisfying on a visceral, physical level that goes straight to your bone marrow.
Stereogum
Iron & Wine Covers Lori McKenna With Ohmme, Who Changed Their Name To Finom
LORI is a new four-song collection from Iron & Wine comprising covers from the Lori McKenna songbook. Sam Beam recorded it in Memphis at Sam Phillips Studios with producer Matt Ross-Spang. Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the Chicago band Finom (formerly Ohmme) feature on all four tracks — and yes, sorry to the bury the lede, but Ohmme have apparently changed their name to Finom. The full EP is out next month; in the meantime we get the group’s rendition of “That’s How You Know” from 2011’s Loraine. Hear the cover and McKenna’s original below.
Stereogum
Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”
Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.
Stereogum
Magdalena Bay – “All You Do”
Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay put out their full-length debut last fall, and in June they announced Mercurial World Deluxe out September 23 via Luminelle Recordings. It’ll feature new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements, and more “secrets” to be announced. At the time of announcement, they shared a remix of “Chaeri” by former PC Music affiliate Danny L Harle. Now, we’re getting the band’s first new music of 2022: “All You Do.”
Stereogum
Momma – “Divine Hammer” (The Breeders Cover)
The Los Angeles duo Momma released their third full-length album, Household Name, in the beginning of July, and they’ve spent their summer on the road opening for Snail Mail. They recently did a live session for SiriusXMU, and they recorded a cover of the Breeders, which are certainly one of Momma’s alt-rock touchstones. They took on the needling “Divine Hammer,” a single from the band’s 1993 album Last Splash. Check it out below.
Stereogum
The Otolith – “Sing No Coda”
The Otolith are a new band made up primarily of former members of SubRosa, the Salt Lake City doom metal crew that called it quits in 2019. They are releasing their debut full-length album, Folium Limina, in October, and today they’re sharing its lead single “Sing No Coda.” Here’s what the band’s Sarah Pendleton had to say to Metal Injection:
Stereogum
FaltyDL – “Four Horses” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
Drew Lustman, the Brooklyn producer known as FaltyDL, will release his new album A Nurse To My Patience this fall. It features a noteworthy guest list including Interpol’s Paul Banks, Mykki Blanco, Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, Medicine’s Brad Laner, Gang Gang Dance’s Brian McGraw, and two tracks with Julianna Barwick. One of those Barwick collabs, “Four Horses,” is the album’s lead single, out today. “Time is nothing new to you,” Lustman and Barwick sing together. “You better stay cool,
Stereogum
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Most Likely”
Last month, comedian Whitmer Thomas announced a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. He shared “Rigamarole” from it at the time, and today Thomas is back with another single, “Most Likely,” which features backing vocals from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne and fellow comedian Mitra Jouhari.
Stereogum
Whitney – “County Lines” & “Memory”
The singles so far from Whitney’s new album Spark have found the sweetly pastoral Chicago pop-rock band injecting a bit of electronics into their sound, as bands do, while still maintaining their essential vibe. Today they’ve got two more previews of the album, which again sound like organic riff-driven grooves spruced up with late 20th century keyboard and drum machine action. “Memory” is an upbeat pop track with a string arrangement by Trey Pollard. “County Lines” is a soft piano ballad with some low-key pocket-symphony vibes thanks to an arrangement by Rob Moose and saxophone by Sam Gendel. Both are as pretty as you’d expect from these guys, especially with Julien Ehrlich’s falsetto soaring all over the place.
Stereogum
Lowertown – “Bucktooth”
The young Atlanta bedroom-pop duo Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, aka Lowertown, are signed to Dirty Hit, the British record label that brought you the 1975, Rina Sawayama, and beabadoobee. In October, they’ll release their debut album I Love To Lie, which features today’s new single “Bucktooth.” The song’s built around ramshackle guitar chords and fervent twee vocals from Osby and Weinberg, sounding loopy as they unload about something quite serious. “They’re extremists and I don’t like it/ I just wanted to have a good time,” the duo sings, before concluding, “I can’t handle any more guns.”
Stereogum
Disheveled Cuss – “Creep A Little Closer”
In 2020, Nick Reinhart released a solo debut album under the monicker Disheveled Cuss. Today, the frontman for Sacramento math-rockers Tera Melos is back with another Disheveled Cuss project titled Into The Couch. It’s out September 30 and features an album cover designed by Fat Wreck Records favorite Mark Desalvo. Reinhart has also shared a contemplative lead single, “Creep A Little Closer,” which comes with a video directed by Matthew Loren Oates.
