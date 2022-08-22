ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal items from a Walmart three times in one day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Myers, 39 was arrested on three counts of theft. On Monday, a South Bend Police officer responded...
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man taken to hospital after allegedly threatening to hurt people at park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police will pursue criminal charges after a man was seen allegedly threatening others and himself and vandalizing a park on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Early Friday afternoon, officers were called to Pulaski Park in the 1300 block of Huron Street for reports...
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township

A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

No Clues Yet on Cause of Storage Blaze

(La Porte, IN) - The cause of a fire destroying more than 40 storage units and the contents inside is under investigation in LaPorte. Fire Chief Andy Snyder said it might be challenging to identify the cause because of the extent of the damage. “There was so much devastation and...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

