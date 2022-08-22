Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
Man facing attempted homicide charges in Lycoming County
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Lycoming County is behind bars, charged with attempted homicide. According to state police, 18-year-old Mandon Watts fired several shots at a group of people earlier this month at Resurrection Cemetery in Fairfield Township. Watts was picked up on Thursday by U.S. Marshals in...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Pa. teen accused of firing multiple rounds into two vehicles containing six other teenagers
WILLIAMSPORT-A Lycoming County teenager accused of firing multiple shots at six other male teens in vehicles has been jailed without bail as an adult on attempted homicide and related counts. Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, of the Montoursville area, was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from an Aug. 7 incident that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
1 person injured in Dauphin County shooting: police
One person was shot Wednesday evening in Steelton, police said. Shots were reportedly fired around 8:21 p.m. on the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard. Police said a man in his 40s was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No arrests have been announced as of Thursday.
abc27.com
Lititz Police looking for an identity theft suspect
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Borough Police are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred on July 15. According to police, at 11:30 a.m., a man entered the Fulton Bank on West Main Street in Leola, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
WOLF
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
Coroner called for crash that closed Route 248 in Lehigh Township
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called for a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248, a county 911 dispatch supervisor confirmed to lehighvalleylive.com. The coroner’s office responds to incidents involving a death. Two people were taken by ambulance following the two-vehicle crash reported about 4:05 p.m., according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Williamsport man indicted on drugs and firearms charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was indicted last week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Richard Ansley, 39, was charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 2, 2021 and with illegally possessing a .45 caliber Glock pistol on Dec. 6, 2021 in Lycoming County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the incidents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Catalytic converter theft from collision center
HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Emily Gross sentenced for role in State Trooper's murder
MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Today represented the conclusion of the 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross for giving Daniel Autenrieth her 9mm Caliber Taurus Millenium semi-automatic handgun. She left the weapon with Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order...
WOLF
Man charged with assaulting officer, EMT at Montage Mountain concert
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man arrested for allegedly punching an EMT and a Lackawanna County Sheriff's Deputy at a Montage Mountain concert has recently been released on bail. Court documents indicate that 22-year-old Eugene Ziemba, of Wyoming, PA, was arrested around 9:20 PM on August 13th during...
Snapchat argument leads to attempted homicide charges
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested an 18-year-old who is facing attempted homicide charges after they say he fired a gun at six juveniles. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between August 5-7 a juvenile victim was having an argument via Snapchat with Mandon Watts, 18, of Montoursville. Police say the argument led to […]
WOLF
Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
Comments / 1