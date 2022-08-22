Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
WIBW
Education package for lower costs to be introduced in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-pronged package to help lower the cost of education for students, parents and employers will be introduced during the 2023 legislative session. On Thursday, Aug. 25, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he and members of the House Democrats in Kansas have introduced a three-pronged package to help lower the cost for secondary educational development opportunities.
WIBW
Gov. celebrates as final segment of K-69 expansion project to begin
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The final segment of the K-69 Highway expansion project is set to begin with designs to be completed in 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 25, she was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami Co. officials to celebrate the K-69 Highway expansion project’s advancement to the construction phase.
WIBW
USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest more than $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities. People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to...
WIBW
New grant available to beautify, modernize rural Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant opportunity has been made available to beautify and modernize rural communities by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says a new grant opportunity is available to help support the economic development and revitalization efforts of smaller communities throughout the Sunflower State through investments in quality of life initiatives.
Affordable housing non-profit in Kansas announces upcoming deadline
GIRARD, Kan. – The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) says it is no longer accepting Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) applications as of September 2nd. SEK-CAP says it received sufficient eligible applications to meet the funding capacity for its TBRA Grant. According to the Fort Scott Area Chamber of...
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a news release on Friday. The news release says a $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against iDeal Motors and its owners, Adam and Andrea Newbrey, for violations […]
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Drivers prepare for slow-moving traffic as U.S. 75 bridge inspection work done
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic as bridge inspection work is done on U.S. 75 in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation says between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials will complete bridge inspection work on U.S. 75 in Topeka, weather permitting.
WIBW
Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
WIBW
Gov. appoints first Hispanic female to Court of Appeals pending confirmation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has appointed the first Hispanic female Kansan to the Court of Appeals, pending Senate confirmation. On Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.
Kansas supermarket recognized as Best-in-State Employer, Forbes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular supermarket with several locations in Kansas has been recognized by Forbes Magazine. Hy-Vee is featured on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022 in Kansas in a publication released on Aug. 24. The company received this ranking based on an independent survey that took input from 70,000 Americans working for […]
State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Liberal First
KCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds
Discussion has been going on for a long time regarding how to recoup costs from Winter Storm Uri, and recently, another agreement has been made regarding that. Thursday, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates, according to a release from the KCC.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre announces largest donation in its history
TOPEKA (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy marked the close of the 2021/2022 season and celebrated the beginning of the 2022/2023 season. Awards and recognitions were presented, and elections were held for those nominated to serve with the TCTA Board of Trustees. But the biggest news this evening...
Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]
