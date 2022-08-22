Discussion has been going on for a long time regarding how to recoup costs from Winter Storm Uri, and recently, another agreement has been made regarding that. Thursday, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates, according to a release from the KCC.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO