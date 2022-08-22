ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Education package for lower costs to be introduced in Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-pronged package to help lower the cost of education for students, parents and employers will be introduced during the 2023 legislative session. On Thursday, Aug. 25, State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he and members of the House Democrats in Kansas have introduced a three-pronged package to help lower the cost for secondary educational development opportunities.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. celebrates as final segment of K-69 expansion project to begin

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The final segment of the K-69 Highway expansion project is set to begin with designs to be completed in 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 25, she was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami Co. officials to celebrate the K-69 Highway expansion project’s advancement to the construction phase.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

USDA plans to invest nearly $640K to 15 rural Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Wednesday, August 24, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis reported that the USDA has decided to invest more than $600,000 in critical infrastructure to rural Kansas communities. People across 15 Kansas communities will see the funding to...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

New grant available to beautify, modernize rural Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant opportunity has been made available to beautify and modernize rural communities by the Kansas Department of Commerce. Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland says a new grant opportunity is available to help support the economic development and revitalization efforts of smaller communities throughout the Sunflower State through investments in quality of life initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Drivers prepare for slow-moving traffic as U.S. 75 bridge inspection work done

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic as bridge inspection work is done on U.S. 75 in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation says between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, officials will complete bridge inspection work on U.S. 75 in Topeka, weather permitting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Gov. appoints first Hispanic female to Court of Appeals pending confirmation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has appointed the first Hispanic female Kansan to the Court of Appeals, pending Senate confirmation. On Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas supermarket recognized as Best-in-State Employer, Forbes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular supermarket with several locations in Kansas has been recognized by Forbes Magazine. Hy-Vee is featured on Forbes’ list of Best-in-State Employers for 2022 in Kansas in a publication released on Aug. 24. The company received this ranking based on an independent survey that took input from 70,000 Americans working for […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

State of Kansas needs 900 workers, holds job fair Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair this Wednesday, Aug. 24. The online job fair will include full and part-time job openings in the state’s 98 government agencies. There are approximately 900 workers needed. “We have 35 job openings available in the Department of Commerce alone right now,” […]
Liberal First

KCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds

Discussion has been going on for a long time regarding how to recoup costs from Winter Storm Uri, and recently, another agreement has been made regarding that. Thursday, the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement and financing order giving Kansas Gas Service (KGS) authorization to issue securitized bonds to recover $328 million in deferred costs and associated carrying costs resulting from the 2021 winter storm. The use of low interest securitized bonds is expected to save ratepayers $35 to $46 million compared to recovery through traditional rates, according to a release from the KCC.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka Civic Theatre announces largest donation in its history

TOPEKA (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy marked the close of the 2021/2022 season and celebrated the beginning of the 2022/2023 season. Awards and recognitions were presented, and elections were held for those nominated to serve with the TCTA Board of Trustees. But the biggest news this evening...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas capping 2,352 oil and gas wells

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. Kansas has the highest number of uncapped oil and gas wells in the country […]

